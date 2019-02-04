Churchill Mortgage : Promotes Liliana Nigrelli to Chief Compliance Officer

Churchill Mortgage, a leader in the mortgage industry providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states, announced the promotion of Liliana Nigrelli to Chief Compliance Officer.

In her role as Chief Compliance Officer, Nigrelli will be responsible for managing Churchill’s compliance team as it ensures the lender meets all state and federal regulations, tracks new or potential regulatory changes, and supports Churchill’s sales and operations teams. Nigrelli previously served as Churchill’s Vice President of Compliance. During her eight years at the company, she has successfully guided the lender through more than 80 state audits, in addition to overseeing multiple federal and agency audits.

Nigrelli’s success is not limited to her work within the compliance department. She has also been recognized and commended by her fellow Churchill employees for her willingness and effort to support every team, from facilities staff to individual loan officers. In 2017, Nigrelli was awarded Churchill’s coveted ‘Broomsweeper’ award, which recognizes one employee who has gone above and beyond in helping fellow staff and is based on a company-wide vote of all employees.

“Our compliance team works to safeguard Churchill customers while ensuring our sales teams’ have the proper support to conduct their jobs with full confidence they are following all state and federal regulations,” said Nigrelli. “It’s a pleasure to accept this new role. I’m proud of the compliance team we’ve built and their great work each and every day.”

“Promoting Liliana to Chief Compliance Officer is an integral step in our efforts to promote greater levels of transparency and reliability for our loan originators and sales teams,” said Matt Clarke, COO and CFO of Churchill Mortgage. “We value Liliana’s dedication to building a cohesive compliance team and the knowledge she brings to the table, but more than those, we value her dedication to ensuring Churchill is a world-class lender in not only sales and operations, but compliance as well.”

About Churchill Mortgage®

Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 350 employees. A full-service and financially sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey’s nationally syndicated radio show, the lender’s mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage’s notable achievements include recognitions as a “Top Lender” by Scotsman Guide: Residential, a six-time “Top Workplace” by The Tennessean and a “Top 100 Private Company” and “Best in Business” by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit www.churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter @ChurchillMtg, Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchillmortgage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005082/en/