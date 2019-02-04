Churchill Mortgage : Promotes Liliana Nigrelli to Chief Compliance Officer

Churchill
Mortgage, a leader in the mortgage industry providing conventional,
FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states, announced the
promotion of Liliana Nigrelli to Chief Compliance Officer.
In her role as Chief Compliance Officer, Nigrelli will be responsible
for managing Churchill’s compliance team as it ensures the lender meets
all state and federal regulations, tracks new or potential regulatory
changes, and supports Churchill’s sales and operations teams. Nigrelli
previously served as Churchill’s Vice President of Compliance. During
her eight years at the company, she has successfully guided the lender
through more than 80 state audits, in addition to overseeing multiple
federal and agency audits.
Nigrelli’s success is not limited to her work within the compliance
department. She has also been recognized and commended by her fellow
Churchill employees for her willingness and effort to support every
team, from facilities staff to individual loan officers. In 2017,
Nigrelli was awarded Churchill’s coveted ‘Broomsweeper’ award, which
recognizes one employee who has gone above and beyond in helping fellow
staff and is based on a company-wide vote of all employees.
“Our compliance team works to safeguard Churchill customers while
ensuring our sales teams’ have the proper support to conduct their jobs
with full confidence they are following all state and federal
regulations,” said Nigrelli. “It’s a pleasure to accept this new role.
I’m proud of the compliance team we’ve built and their great work each
and every day.”
“Promoting Liliana to Chief Compliance Officer is an integral step in
our efforts to promote greater levels of transparency and reliability
for our loan originators and sales teams,” said Matt Clarke, COO and CFO
of Churchill Mortgage. “We value Liliana’s dedication to building a
cohesive compliance team and the knowledge she brings to the table, but
more than those, we value her dedication to ensuring Churchill is a
world-class lender in not only sales and operations, but compliance as
well.”
About Churchill Mortgage®
Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its
more than 350 employees. A full-service and financially sound leader in
the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and
USDA residential mortgages across 46 states. As heard on personal
finance expert and author Dave Ramsey’s nationally syndicated radio
show, the lender’s mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free
homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan,
regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.
Churchill Mortgage’s notable achievements include recognitions as a “Top
Lender” by Scotsman Guide: Residential, a six-time “Top
Workplace” by The Tennessean and a “Top 100 Private Company” and
“Best in Business” by the Nashville Business Journal. For more
information about Churchill Mortgage, visit www.churchillmortgage.com
or follow the company on LinkedIn,
Twitter @ChurchillMtg,
Instagram
and Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchillmortgage.
