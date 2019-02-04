Cibus : Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cibus Global, Ltd. (Cibus), a leader in advanced plant-breeding technologies, today announced the launch of its underwritten initial public offering (IPO) of 6,666,667 shares of its Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The IPO price is expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. Cibus has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CBUS." Cibus will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,000,000 shares of Class A common stock to cover overallotments at the IPO price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Cibus intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund research and development, to build its commercial capabilities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, Piper Jaffray is acting as passive book-running manager and BMO Capital Markets is acting as co-manager.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 and BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, Third Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com. You may also get a copy of the preliminary prospectus for free by visiting the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on Cibus' current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, Cibus' business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, Cibus' actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks regarding when Cibus can complete the offering, Cibus' competitive environment and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-1. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected and, therefore, you should not unduly rely on such statements. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Cibus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

