Cicilline On Trump and Pompeo's Re-Imposing Sanctions on Iran

08/21/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

WASHINGTON - U.S. Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued the following statement today:

'The actions of the Trump Administration have brought Iran closer to having a nuclear weapon. Their abrupt departure from the Iran Deal, and their failure to stop the expiration of the arms embargo with Iran have imperiled us all.'

'We knew that the expiration of the arms embargo was coming. The Trump Administration re-imposing sanctions, known as snapback, is a failure of foresight, ability to negotiate, and will further diminish the United States' credibility on the world stage. Containing Iran's nuclear ambitions, which should be a shared and serious priority, may now be even more difficult.'

'The original Iran Deal was not perfect, but by leaving it, it made it harder than ever to improve it. Today's announcement makes it near impossible.'

Disclaimer

David Cicilline published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 18:34:00 UTC
