Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CicloMed Expands Fosciclopirox Phase 1 Trial to Include Cisplatin-Ineligible Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 09:31am EST

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CicloMed LLC, a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for bladder cancer, today announced the expansion of its fosciclopirox clinical development program. The fosciclopirox first-in-human Phase 1 trial has been expanded to include patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who are ineligible to receive cisplatin chemotherapy. The first patient has been enrolled at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in a study extension with  expected recruitment to complete within 12 months. Fosciclopirox is the proposed International Nonproprietary Name for Ciclopirox Prodrug, or CPX-POM.

The milestone follows completion of a first-in-human Phase 1 dose escalation study in 19 advanced solid-tumor patients that gathered safety, dose tolerance, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics data resulting in identification of the fosciclopirox Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D).

“We are excited to launch this expansion cohort study to begin evaluating the antitumor activity of fosciclopirox in a well-defined subgroup of bladder cancer patients,” said Tammy Ham, President and Chief Executive Officer of CicloMed LLC. “As a National Cancer Institute (NCI) -designated center, the KU Cancer Center is a strong partner in providing scientific and clinical expertise to support CicloMed’s fosciclopirox drug development program.”

Bladder cancer patients selected for the expansion cohort will have tumors that have progressed into the bladder’s muscle layer but not beyond, and who are ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy due to other medical issues. The standard of care for these patients is cystectomy (surgical removal of the bladder), typically six to eight weeks after diagnosis. Fosciclopirox will be administered as two 21-day treatment cycles prior to cystectomy to evaluate the antitumor activity of fosciclopirox.

“We have designed this study to characterize the activity of fosciclopirox in muscle-invasive bladder cancer patients in a neoadjuvant setting, while providing them with standard-of-care surgical treatment of their disease,” said John A. Taylor III, M.D., Co-Leader of the Drug Discovery, Delivery and Experimental Therapeutics progam at the KU Cancer Center, who also is the Principal Investigator for the expansion cohort study. “Bladder cancer patients today face limited options, and treatments often have difficult impacts on their quality of life. This study will provide important data on potential benefits of fosciclopirox, while aiding in planning for subsequent pivotal trials characterizing safety and efficacy.”

Nearly 700,000 men and women are living with bladder cancer in the United States, according to the NCI, with more than 80,000 new cases of bladder cancer expected to be diagnosed in 2019 and more than 17,000 deaths this year. Bladder cancer is the sixth most common cancer in the United States.

“This expansion cohort study is an important next step in the development of fosciclopirox,” said Scott J. Weir, Ph.D., Acting Chief Scientific Officer of CicloMed and Director of the Institute for Advancing Medical Innovation (IAMI), the KU Cancer Center’s product development arm. “We recently published preclinical data in the peer-reviewed Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics describing that systemic administration of fosciclopirox selectively delivers its active metabolite to the entire urinary tract at concentrations exceeding those required to inhibit cancer cell proliferation. A series of publications are planned describing the drug’s activity in preclinical models of bladder cancer as well as unique mechanisms of action.  Results of the recently completed Phase 1 dose escalation study will be presented next year. Overall, development of fosciclopirox is progressing well.”

Fosciclopirox was discovered by scientists at the KU Cancer Center and IAMI. Preclinical studies suggest that the compound inhibits progression of non-muscle invasive to muscle-invasive bladder cancer. CicloMed was formed in 2016 as a public-private partnership between BioNOVUS Innovations LLC and IAMI, with fosciclopirox as the collaboration’s lead development program.

About CicloMed LLC

CicloMed is a developmental-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on unmet medical needs in oncology, and fosciclopirox (formerly Ciclopirox Prodrug, CPX-POM) is its lead drug candidate. CicloMed is a subsidiary of BioNOVUS Innovations LLC, a Kansas City-based firm committed to investing in individuals and organizations who are transforming healthcare and bringing novel solutions to reality. Portfolio companies have developed new enabling technologies, pharmaceuticals and delivery models that are transformative. For more information, visit www.ciclomed.com.

For further information, contact:

CicloMed media inquiries: Dick Johnson, 913.649.8885, dick@johnsonstrategic.com
CicloMed / BioNOVUS partnering: Tammy Ham, 816.949.8721, info@bionovus.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aCorey Rice Joins Ladder Now as Senior Vice President of Insurance Product & Strategy
BU
09:46aHINDUJA GLOBAL : HGS AxisPoint Health's Person-Centered Population Health Approach Receives Population Health Program Accreditation by NCQA
BU
09:46aKBRA : Releases – What Bond Spreads Are Saying About Energy M&A
BU
09:46aDeveloping Robust Risk Management Strategies Using Big Data Analytics | A Success Story on How Quantzig Helped a Pharma Company
BU
09:46aKyäni Adopts VERB's CRM Platform for Global Launch in Nearly 30 Markets
GL
09:46aNeymar Jr. Comics Premieres Latest All-Ages Title, “Golazo”
BU
09:45aBioxytran, Inc. Joins The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss The Commercialization of Their Stroke Treatment
NE
09:45aAPPLIED BIOSCIENCES : MAJU International Conference on Applied Biosciences will be start from December 5, 2019 - Press Release issued by Mohammad Ali Jinnah University
AQ
09:45aBeWhere Holdings Inc., Astron and Gurtam Announce Partnership
NE
09:45aHosman la néo-agence immobilière s'associe à Luko, la néo-assurance habitation !
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
3EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
4COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group