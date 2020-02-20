Cierto Tequila : Wins an Unprecedented 80 Medals and Awards in Its Debut Year

Cierto Tequila won top honors in a variety of prestigious spirit competitions around the globe in 2019. Cierto’s Private Collection tequila earned an unprecedented eighty (80) medals and awards in its debut year. No other tequila in history has won as many awards as Cierto in its first year.

Here are a few examples of the awards that Cierto received in 2019:

San Francisco World Spirits Competition – March 22nd, 2019 Cierto was awarded top honors at the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, taking home Double Gold, Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals.



Denver International Spirits Competition – March 30th, 2019 Cierto scored the highest honors at the 2019 Denver International Spirits Competition, surpassing the competition with Double Gold, Gold, and Silver medals at this year’s event.



Ultimate Beverage Challenge – April 1st, 2019 Cierto was selected for the “Top 100 Spirits List” at the 2019 Ultimate Beverage Challenge. On a 100 point scale, Cierto Añejo scored 96 points, and Cierto Extra Añejo scored 97 points.



San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge – April 6th, 2019 Cierto was crowned “Distiller of the Year” at the 2019 San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge, as well as presented with Double Gold and three Gold medals. On a 100 point scale, Cierto Blanco scored 93 points, Cierto Reposado scored 93 points, Cierto Extra Añejo scored 93 points, and Cierto Añejo scored 95 points.



Craft Competition International Awards – April 10th, 2019 Cierto was awarded elite honors at the 2019 Craft Competition International Awards, winning three Gold medals and one Silver medal.



New York International Spirits Competition – April 14th, 2019 Cierto was presented with prestigious honors at the 2019 New York International Spirits Competition, including the “Reposado of the Year” title, plus Gold and Silver medals. On a 100 point scale, Cierto Reposado scored 94 points and Cierto Añejo scored 93 points.



International Spirits Competition (SIP Awards) – May 4th, 2019 Cierto took home top honors at the 2019 International Spirits Competition, including a Double Gold, two Silvers, and a Bronze medal.



Los Angeles International Spirits Competition – May 8th, 2019 Cierto was awarded the highest honors at the 2019 Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, outclassing the competition with Gold medals for its Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo tequilas. On a 100 point scale, Cierto Blanco scored 90 points, Cierto Reposado scored 90 points, Cierto Añejo scored 90 points, and Cierto Extra Añejo scored 91 points.



World Tequila Awards – May 23rd, 2019 Cierto earned top honors at the 2019 World Tequila Awards, winning both a Gold and Silver award at this year’s event.



International Spirits Challenge – June 22nd, 2019 Cierto scored highly at the International Spirits Challenge (ISC), gaining two bronze medals to add to its collection at this year’s International Spirits Challenge.



Melbourne International Spirits Competition – June 25th, 2019 Cierto was awarded the “Distiller of the Year” title at the Melbourne International Spirits Competition, along with Gold and Silver medals. On a 100 point scale, Cierto Añejo scored 94 points, and Cierto Extra Añejo scored 93 points.



International Wine & Spirits Competition – July 30th, 2019 Cierto was honored at the International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC), winning Silver and Bronze medals. On a 100 point scale, Cierto Extra Añejo scored 94 points.



San Diego Spirits Festival – August 10th, 2019 Cierto earned several top awards at the San Diego Spirits Festival (SDSF), selected ahead of hundreds of brands and awarded Double Gold, Gold and Silver medals.



Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles – August 23rd, 2019 Cierto was awarded the highest honors at the Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (SSCMB), earning the Grand Gold and Gold awards. On a 100 point scale, Cierto Blanco scored 93 points and Cierto Extra Añejo scored 99 points.



Asia International Beverage Competition – August 23rd, 2019 Cierto was awarded top honors at the Asia International Beverage Competition (AIBC), taking home AIBC’s coveted “Tequila of the Year'' award as well as Double Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. On a 100 point scale, Cierto Blanco scored 96 points, Cierto Reposado scored 91 points, and Cierto Añejo scored 93 points.



New York World Wine & Spirits Competition – August 30th, 2019 Cierto was awarded the highest honors at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition (NYWWSC), including Double Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards, as well as the highly sought after “Best in Class” title. On a 100 point scale, Cierto Blanco scored 91 points, Cierto Reposado scored 93 points, and Cierto Añejo scored 93 points.



Beverage Testing Institute – September 25th, 2019 After a thorough analysis by a panel of experts at the Beverage Testing Institute, Cierto received extremely high scores. On a 100 point scale, Cierto Blanco scored 92 points, Cierto Añejo scored 90 points, and Cierto Extra Añejo scored 92 points.



Tequila and Mezcal Challenge – October 19th, 2019 Cierto was honored by the Tequila and Mezcal Challenge (TMC), winning Double Gold and Silver awards by a prestigious panel of judges.



Here’s a Complete Look at All of Cierto Tequila’s 2019 Medals and Awards:

Cierto has won top honors in every single competition it has entered. In 2019, Cierto won an unprecedented 80 international medals and awards including:

Named “2019 Tequila of the Year” six times.

Named “2019 Distiller of the Year” three times.

Awarded multiple Platinum, Double Gold, and Gold medals, plus 97, 98, and 99 point ratings.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the “World’s Finest Tequila.”

About Elevated Spirits Company

The Elevated Spirits Company produces an unparalleled spirits portfolio that includes nine (9) ultra-premium luxury tequilas under the Cierto Tequila and Don Fulano Tequila brands, and six (6) unique mezcals under the Derrumbes Mezcal brand. Every spirit in the award-winning Elevated Spirits portfolio is an authentic, 100% natural agave expression meticulously handcrafted by our deeply experienced and highly respected master distillers. Cierto Tequila and Don Fulano Tequila are made from 100% Blue Weber highland agave at the legendary La Tequileña distillery, located in the heart of the town of Tequila. Derrumbes Mezcal is produced in six different regions of Mexico, each delivering a distinct mezcal flavor.

