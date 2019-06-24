Log in
Cigi Canadian International Grains Institute : AGM welcomes new board members

06/24/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

WINNIPEG - At it's Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2019, the Canadian International Grains Institute's Board of Directors, elected new members. Trent Rude (Viterra Inc.), was elected as Chair, replacing Kevin Bender (Alberta Wheat Commission) whose term ended. Drew Baker (Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association) was elected as Vice-Chair, and Hannah Konschuh (Alberta Wheat Commission) was elected Secretary, replacing Brent Watchorn (Richardson International) and Jim Smolik (Cargill Canada), respectively. Also newly elected to the board was Carsten Bredin (Richardson International), Joseph Christianson (Cargill Canada) and Dean McQueen (Viterra Inc.).

'I'm excited to take on the role of Chair and to work with the other board members in providing direction so that the objectives of Cigi's strategic plan can be achieved. I would also like to thank out-going board members Kevin Bender, Shane Paterson, Jim Smolik and Brent Watchorn for their dedication to Cigi over their terms on the board.' says Rude.

Cigi is governed by a board of directors comprised of representation from the provincial wheat commissions and the grain handlers/exporters and includes the following:

  • Trent Rude, Viterra Inc. - Chair
  • Drew Baker, Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association - Vice-Chair
  • Hannah Konschuh, Alberta Wheat Commission - Secretary
  • Carsten Bredin, Richardson International - Director
  • Joseph Christianson, Cargill Canada - Director
  • Bill Gehl, Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission - Director
  • Dean McQueen, Viterra Inc. - Director
  • Laura Reiter, Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission - Director
  • Jean-Marc Ruest, Richardson International - Director
  • Gary Stanford, Alberta Wheat Commission - Director

Cigi is a not-for profit institute providing pre-market and in-market technical support for the Canadian grain sector. Established in 1972, Cigi has more than 45 years of experience working with the grain industry value chain in Canada and internationally. Cigi's mission is to be the trusted independent source for milling, quality and end-use functionality expertise for millers and end users of Canadian grain to increase market opportunities and end-user success.

For more information please contact:

Dean Dias, Interim Chief Executive Officer
Canadian International Grains Institute
(204) 983-5912
ddias@cigi.ca

Disclaimer

Cigi - Canadian International Grains Institute published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 21:29:06 UTC
