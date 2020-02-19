Cinda International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITIONS OF NOTES

As the Acquisitions were made through the Company's security broker (which is and whose beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties) and conducted in the open market, the identities of the sellers of the Huafa Notes cannot be ascertained. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors and having made all reasonable enquiries, the sellers of the Huafa Notes and their respective beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.

The Huafa Notes will be accounted for as investment in the accounts of the Company.

INFORMATION ON THE GROUP

The Group is principally engaged in the provision of corporate finance advisory services, asset management, securities brokering, commodities and futures brokering, financial planning and insurance brokering.

INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER

According to the public information available to the Directors, Guang Tao Investment Limited is a limited company incorporated in Hong Kong. It is a subsidiary of Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai, a state-owned company incorporated in the PRC, the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600325). Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai is principally engaged in real estate development businesses providing housing renovation, housing loans and real estate brokerage services in China.

REASONS FOR AND THE BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITIONS

The Group acquired the Huafa Notes for investment purpose. The Directors consider that the Acquisitions provide the Group with an opportunity to balance and diversify its investment portfolio, as well as to generate a stable return to the Group. The Acquisitions also support the development of the Group's structural finance business and is in line with the Group's growth strategy. The Directors consider that the Acquisitions are fair and reasonable and are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

The Acquisitions were funded by partly from its internal resources and partly from banking facilities available to the Company.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisitions (when aggregated with the Previous Acquisitions which were conducted within 12 months of the Acquisitions) exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisitions constitute a discloseable transaction on the part of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.