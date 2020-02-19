Cinda International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITIONS OF NOTES

Log in
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITIONS OF NOTES

02/19/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 111)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -

ACQUISITIONS OF NOTES

THE ACQUISITIONS

On 19 February 2020, the Company has acquired an aggregate principal amount of US$3 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.4 million) 5.8% Huafa Notes due 7 August 2020 on the open market at an aggregate consideration of approximately US$3.03 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.6 million), exclusive of transaction costs.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisitions (when aggregated with the Previous Acquisitions which were conducted within 12 months of the Acquisitions) exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisitions constitute a discloseable transaction on the part of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.





The Huafa Notes were issued by Guang Tao Investment Limited, information of which is stated in "INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER" section. The Huafa Notes were issued on 2 August 2019 and were not listed on any exchange.

As the Acquisitions were made through the Company's security broker (which is and whose beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties) and conducted in the open market, the identities of the sellers of the Huafa Notes cannot be ascertained. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors and having made all reasonable enquiries, the sellers of the Huafa Notes and their respective beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.

The Huafa Notes will be accounted for as investment in the accounts of the Company.

INFORMATION ON THE GROUP

The Group is principally engaged in the provision of corporate finance advisory services, asset management, securities brokering, commodities and futures brokering, financial planning and insurance brokering.

INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER

According to the public information available to the Directors, Guang Tao Investment Limited is a limited company incorporated in Hong Kong. It is a subsidiary of Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai, a state-owned company incorporated in the PRC, the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600325). Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai is principally engaged in real estate development businesses providing housing renovation, housing loans and real estate brokerage services in China.

REASONS FOR AND THE BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITIONS

The Group acquired the Huafa Notes for investment purpose. The Directors consider that the Acquisitions provide the Group with an opportunity to balance and diversify its investment portfolio, as well as to generate a stable return to the Group. The Acquisitions also support the development of the Group's structural finance business and is in line with the Group's growth strategy. The Directors consider that the Acquisitions are fair and reasonable and are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

The Acquisitions were funded by partly from its internal resources and partly from banking facilities available to the Company.





DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless otherwise indicated in the context, the following terms shall have the meanings set out below:

"Acquisitions"

the acquisitions of the Huafa Notes by the Company on

the open market

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Cinda International Holdings Limited, a company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the

shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange (stock code: 111)

"connected person"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time

"HK$"

Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

"Huafa Notes"

5.8% notes due on 7 August 2020 issued by Guang Tao

Investment Limited, information of which is stated in

"INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER" section

"Independent Third

third party(ies) independent of and not connected with

Party(ies)"

the Company and its connected persons

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which, for the purpose

of this announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau

Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"Previous Acquisitions"

the acquisitions of an aggregate principal amount of

US$1.5 million Notes by the Company on the open

market at an aggregate consideration of approximately

US$1.51 million (exclusive of transaction costs) on 10

September 2019

"Shareholders"

holders of the issued shares of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"US$"

United States Dollars, the lawful currency of the United

States of America

"%"

per cent.

By order of the Board

Cinda International Holdings Limited

Lau Mun Chung

Executive Director

In this announcement, amounts in US$ are translated into HK$ on the basis of US$1.00

  • HK$7.80. The conversion rate is for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a representation that US$ could actually be converted into HK$ at such rate or at all.

Hong Kong, 19 February 2020

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Yu Fan

(Chairman)

Mr. Gong Zhijian

(Deputy Chairman and Chief

Executive Officer)

Mr. Lau Mun Chung (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Chow Kwok Wai

Ms. Zheng Yi

Independent Non-executive

Mr. Hung Muk Ming

Directors:

Mr. Xia Zhidong

Mr. Liu Xiaofeng

Website: http://www.cinda.com.hk

Disclaimer

Cinda International Holdings Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 11:29:20 UTC
