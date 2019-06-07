Log in
Cindrigo Energy : Resignation of Advisors and Director

06/07/2019 | 07:40pm EDT

DGAP-News: Cindrigo Energy Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Resignation of Advisors and Director

08.06.2019 / 01:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2019) - Cindrigo Energy Ltd announces that, on June 7, 2019, the Company has been advised of the following resignations effective at 31 May 2019:

  • Corporate Advisor for public listing CIC Capital Ltd.
  • Chief Financial Officer Sandey Wang
  • Independent Director and Chairperson of Audit Committee Inge Leutscher

About the Company

The Company is engaged in the development of high-quality, clean, renewable energy utilizing Waste to Energy Technologies ("WtE") and Biomass energy ("Biomass") projects. WtE and Biomass technologies consist of any waste treatment process that creates energy in the form of electricity, heat or transport fuels (e.g. gas and diesel) from a waste source.

Contact

Stuart J. Bromley, Advisor
Bromley@ CICCapital.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45427

newsinfo.php?i=45427&f=169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45427

08.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cindrigo Energy Ltd.
Canada
EQS News ID: 821739

 
End of News DGAP News Service

821739  08.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=821739&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
