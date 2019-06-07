Cindrigo Energy : Resignation of Advisors and Director

DGAP-News: Cindrigo Energy Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Resignation of Advisors and Director
08.06.2019 / 01:33
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2019) - Cindrigo Energy Ltd announces that, on June 7, 2019, the Company has been advised of the following resignations effective at 31 May 2019:
- Corporate Advisor for public listing CIC Capital Ltd.
- Chief Financial Officer Sandey Wang
- Independent Director and Chairperson of Audit Committee Inge Leutscher
About the Company
The Company is engaged in the development of high-quality, clean, renewable energy utilizing Waste to Energy Technologies ("WtE") and Biomass energy ("Biomass") projects. WtE and Biomass technologies consist of any waste treatment process that creates energy in the form of electricity, heat or transport fuels (e.g. gas and diesel) from a waste source.
Contact
Stuart J. Bromley, Advisor
Bromley@ CICCapital.com
