Cindrigo receives Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with State Enterprise "Energorynok" Ukraine

10/18/2019 | 09:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2019) - Cindrigo Energy Ltd. ("Cindrigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Power Purchase Agreement with State Enterprise "Energorynok" Ukraine signed 17 June 2019, assigned to Cindrigo SPV subsidiary for the Kiev WTE plant on 3 October 2019.

About Cindrigo Energy Ltd.

Cindrigo Energy Ltd ("Cindrigo") is engaged in the development of high-quality clean renewable energy, utilizing Waste to Energy ("WtE") and Biomass Technologies, and thereby creating clean energy in the form of electricity and heat, with emission levels well within EU requirement. The Company conducts its operational business through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Cindrigo Ltd (UK), which is coordinating the development of its initial projects located in Ukraine.

For further information please contact:

Mustaq A Patel
Managing Director
+1 (646) 419 3152

info@cindrigo.com
www.cindrigo.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects and opportunities, which are based on assumptions of management.

The use of any words such as ""will", "expected", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, the Company will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48903


© Newsfilecorp 2019
