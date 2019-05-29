Cine Gear Expo 2019: Kingston to Demonstrate Full End-to-End 4K HDR Workflow

Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston
Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and
technology solutions, today announced it will exhibit at Cine
Gear Expo: Los Angeles 2019 (booth #73). Cine Gear Expo is
the premier annual event for professionals engaged in the technology,
entertainment and media industry. Kingston will demonstrate the first
full end-to-end digital image technician (DIT) workstation for 4K and
HDR workflows. The new system powered with the upcoming Kingston DC1000M
U.2 NVMe PCIe SSD, recently released data center DC500M
SATA SSDs, and HyperX
memory, provides dramatic cost savings for studios by reducing the
time from ingest to live edits. Kingston will demonstrate the entire
workflow at Cine Gear Expo (Booth #73) at Paramount Studios Friday, May
31, and Saturday, June 1.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005870/en/
Kingston DC500 SSDs provide dramatic cost savings for studios by reducing the time from ingest to live edits. (Photo: Business Wire)
“From streaming-only production houses to major motion picture studios,
more media and entertainment professionals are creating content that is
designed to wow audiences by its crispness and richness of color,” said
Mark Noland, enterprise SSD field applications engineer, Kingston. “When
producing content in 4K or 8K in HDR, Directors, Cinematographers,
Colorists, VFX Artists, and Editors need a way to quickly review the
results of a day’s shoot without bringing productions to a halt or
interrupting the expensive time on set or in post. Delays mean higher
production costs and this system using high-performance Kingston
solutions showcases how technical teams can keep productions on-time and
on-budget, without waiting for rendering or cleanup.”
Recently deployed in a Netflix and major studio production environment,
Kingston SSD solutions gave production, postproduction and media and
entertainment professionals the ability to work in complete 8K-to-4K
capture workloads in real time, further reducing any on-set idle time by
accelerating image pipelines to Laboratories, Digital Intermediate, VFX
or in Post. The studios immediately recognized a variety of production
benefits including:
-
Nearly 8x increase in camera / sound / dailies transfer speeds on set
(3700MB/s vs 500MB/s)
-
6x reduction in Lab ingestion for Dailies processing (2.5TB in 18
minutes)
-
Significant end-of-day reduction in image sequence transfer times for
DIT (1.25TB in 7 minutes)
-
Decrease in additional department idle time at wrap waiting for DIT /
Data Managers to finish footage transfers
-
Enables real-time review and processing of 6K and 8K in high-frame
rate workstations
At this year’s Cine Gear Expo, Production Technologist Dane Brehm will
showcase an end-to-end 4K SDR/HDR DIT workstation. Dane will demonstrate
the 4K SDR/HDR pipeline from LiveGrade-to-processing, and feature
industry leading hardware and software including Keslow’s ARRI Alexa LF,
Pomfort LiveGrade Pro and Silverstack, Codex High-Density Encoding,
Flanders Scientific SDR/HDR Monitoring, AJA Colorfront V3 Engine and
DaVinci Resolve 16, all with Cintegral’s
NVMe integrated workstations.
Kingston will also demo the Synology
DS218+ NAS box that features a powerful dual-core processor paired
with Kingston's new DC500 Data Center Series SATA SSDs that enables
real-time 4K video streaming and 4K Ultra HD video transcoding. The
onboard AES-NI hardware encryption engine offers state-of-the-art
encryption to protect critical data. For those working with large files
like videos or creative assets, Synology DS218+ offers a centralized
place for storing and backing up data. Multiple workstations can access
data stored on a Synology NAS at the same, facilitating collaboration.
The file syncing and remote access features also allow teams to access
data on the road or from separate offices. With data stored on equipment
you own, there's no need to worry about recurring data storage costs.
Also, on display from Kingston’s gaming brand HyperX,
the HyperX RGB Chair made up of its award-winning
keyboards. Attendees are welcome to sit on the one-of-a-kind throne,
take and share photos and enter for a chance to win prizes by using the
hashtag #kingstoniseverywhere.
For more information visit Kingston.com
or stop by Kingston’s booth (#73) at Cine Gear Expo.
About Kingston Digital, Inc.
Kingston Digital, Inc. (“KDI”) is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston
Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and
technology solutions. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in
Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please call
877-546-4786 or visit www.kingston.com.
Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or
executive interviews, please contact David Leong, Kingston Digital, Inc.
17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-1817
(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.
