Cine Gear Expo 2019: Kingston to Demonstrate Full End-to-End 4K HDR Workflow

05/29/2019 | 02:35pm EDT

  • Kingston-Powered Systems Reduce Time from Camera to Dailies to Postproduction; Saving Thousands in Production Costs

Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it will exhibit at Cine Gear Expo: Los Angeles 2019 (booth #73). Cine Gear Expo is the premier annual event for professionals engaged in the technology, entertainment and media industry. Kingston will demonstrate the first full end-to-end digital image technician (DIT) workstation for 4K and HDR workflows. The new system powered with the upcoming Kingston DC1000M U.2 NVMe PCIe SSD, recently released data center DC500M SATA SSDs, and HyperX memory, provides dramatic cost savings for studios by reducing the time from ingest to live edits. Kingston will demonstrate the entire workflow at Cine Gear Expo (Booth #73) at Paramount Studios Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005870/en/

Kingston DC500 SSDs provide dramatic cost savings for studios by reducing the time from ingest to li ...

Kingston DC500 SSDs provide dramatic cost savings for studios by reducing the time from ingest to live edits. (Photo: Business Wire)

“From streaming-only production houses to major motion picture studios, more media and entertainment professionals are creating content that is designed to wow audiences by its crispness and richness of color,” said Mark Noland, enterprise SSD field applications engineer, Kingston. “When producing content in 4K or 8K in HDR, Directors, Cinematographers, Colorists, VFX Artists, and Editors need a way to quickly review the results of a day’s shoot without bringing productions to a halt or interrupting the expensive time on set or in post. Delays mean higher production costs and this system using high-performance Kingston solutions showcases how technical teams can keep productions on-time and on-budget, without waiting for rendering or cleanup.”

Recently deployed in a Netflix and major studio production environment, Kingston SSD solutions gave production, postproduction and media and entertainment professionals the ability to work in complete 8K-to-4K capture workloads in real time, further reducing any on-set idle time by accelerating image pipelines to Laboratories, Digital Intermediate, VFX or in Post. The studios immediately recognized a variety of production benefits including:

  • Nearly 8x increase in camera / sound / dailies transfer speeds on set (3700MB/s vs 500MB/s)
  • 6x reduction in Lab ingestion for Dailies processing (2.5TB in 18 minutes)
  • Significant end-of-day reduction in image sequence transfer times for DIT (1.25TB in 7 minutes)
  • Decrease in additional department idle time at wrap waiting for DIT / Data Managers to finish footage transfers
  • Enables real-time review and processing of 6K and 8K in high-frame rate workstations

At this year’s Cine Gear Expo, Production Technologist Dane Brehm will showcase an end-to-end 4K SDR/HDR DIT workstation. Dane will demonstrate the 4K SDR/HDR pipeline from LiveGrade-to-processing, and feature industry leading hardware and software including Keslow’s ARRI Alexa LF, Pomfort LiveGrade Pro and Silverstack, Codex High-Density Encoding, Flanders Scientific SDR/HDR Monitoring, AJA Colorfront V3 Engine and DaVinci Resolve 16, all with Cintegral’s NVMe integrated workstations.

Kingston will also demo the Synology DS218+ NAS box that features a powerful dual-core processor paired with Kingston's new DC500 Data Center Series SATA SSDs that enables real-time 4K video streaming and 4K Ultra HD video transcoding. The onboard AES-NI hardware encryption engine offers state-of-the-art encryption to protect critical data. For those working with large files like videos or creative assets, Synology DS218+ offers a centralized place for storing and backing up data. Multiple workstations can access data stored on a Synology NAS at the same, facilitating collaboration. The file syncing and remote access features also allow teams to access data on the road or from separate offices. With data stored on equipment you own, there's no need to worry about recurring data storage costs.

Also, on display from Kingston’s gaming brand HyperX, the HyperX RGB Chair made up of its award-winning keyboards. Attendees are welcome to sit on the one-of-a-kind throne, take and share photos and enter for a chance to win prizes by using the hashtag #kingstoniseverywhere.

For more information visit Kingston.com or stop by Kingston’s booth (#73) at Cine Gear Expo.

Kingston can be found on:

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/kingston
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/kingstontechnology
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KingstonTech
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kingstontechnology/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/kingston

About Kingston Digital, Inc.

Kingston Digital, Inc. (“KDI”) is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please call 877-546-4786 or visit www.kingston.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact David Leong, Kingston Digital, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-1817 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
