CineConcerts : Announces a 25th Anniversary World Premiere Live Event Rudy in Concert November 10, 2018 at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles with Special Guests Including Sean Astin, Rudy Ruettiger and More

When people say dreams don’t come true, tell them about Rudy. CineConcerts
announces a once-in-a-lifetime live concert event: the 25th
anniversary celebration of Rudy In Concert, live at the
historic Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on November 10th,
2018. Conducted by Justin Freer, the 80-piece Hollywood
Chamber Orchestra will perform Oscar® and Emmy®-winning
composer Jerry Goldsmith’s complete score live while the entire
film is projected on a massive 40-foot HD screen. This 1993 American
biographical sports film’s first live concert premiere will help raise
funds for The University of Notre Dame and regional Southern
California high schools with support from The
CineConcerts Foundation. Special guests including Sean Astin,
Rudy Ruettiger, director David Anspaugh, writer Angelo
Pizzo, producer Cary Woods and more will take part in a
pre-show on-stage panel to discuss the film, music, and the magic of the
story 25 years later. Pre-sale will be from September 24-28, with public
on-sale on September 28, 10AM at http://axs.com/rudyinconcert.
The film features an all-star supporting cast including Ned Beatty,
Charles S. Dutton, Robert Prosky, Jon Favreau, and Lili Taylor. Written
by Angelo Pizzo, produced by Robert N. Fried and Cary Woods, and
directed by David Anspaugh, the film also showcases an iconic score by
legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith (Star Trek: The Motion Picture,
The Omen, Chinatown, Patton, Planet of the Apes, Papillon, Rambo)
and is considered to be one of the best sports films of all time.
Rudy In Concert has been created by CineConcerts, in partnership
with Sony Pictures. For more information, go to https://rudyinconcert.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005770/en/