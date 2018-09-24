Log in
News : Companies

CineConcerts : Announces a 25th Anniversary World Premiere Live Event Rudy in Concert November 10, 2018 at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles with Special Guests Including Sean Astin, Rudy Ruettiger and More

09/24/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

Hollywood Chamber Orchestra will perform Oscar® and Emmy®-winning composer JERRY GOLDSMITH’S complete score live to picture, with Sean Astin, Rudy Ruettiger and special guests attending and participating in a pre-show panel.

Pre-sale Sept. 24-28

Public on-sale Friday, Sept. 28 - 10AM at http://axs.com/rudyinconcert

When people say dreams don’t come true, tell them about Rudy. CineConcerts announces a once-in-a-lifetime live concert event: the 25th anniversary celebration of Rudy In Concert, live at the historic Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on November 10th, 2018. Conducted by Justin Freer, the 80-piece Hollywood Chamber Orchestra will perform Oscar® and Emmy®-winning composer Jerry Goldsmith’s complete score live while the entire film is projected on a massive 40-foot HD screen. This 1993 American biographical sports film’s first live concert premiere will help raise funds for The University of Notre Dame and regional Southern California high schools with support from The CineConcerts Foundation. Special guests including Sean Astin, Rudy Ruettiger, director David Anspaugh, writer Angelo Pizzo, producer Cary Woods and more will take part in a pre-show on-stage panel to discuss the film, music, and the magic of the story 25 years later. Pre-sale will be from September 24-28, with public on-sale on September 28, 10AM at http://axs.com/rudyinconcert.

The film features an all-star supporting cast including Ned Beatty, Charles S. Dutton, Robert Prosky, Jon Favreau, and Lili Taylor. Written by Angelo Pizzo, produced by Robert N. Fried and Cary Woods, and directed by David Anspaugh, the film also showcases an iconic score by legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith (Star Trek: The Motion Picture, The Omen, Chinatown, Patton, Planet of the Apes, Papillon, Rambo) and is considered to be one of the best sports films of all time.

Rudy In Concert has been created by CineConcerts, in partnership with Sony Pictures. For more information, go to https://rudyinconcert.com.


© Business Wire 2018
