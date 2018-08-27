Log in
Cinema Industry Research - South Korea 2018: Featuring CGV, Lotte Group and Megabox Cineplex - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/27/2018 | 10:28am CEST

The "Cinema Industry Research - South Korea" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2014 South Korea became, on a per capita basis, the highest-attending film territory in the world, overtaking tiny Iceland. Like its economy, the story of its film industry is a miracle.

In 1998 there were 500 single screen cinemas and the industry sold 50 million tickets, just a quarter of them to domestically-produced films. By 2017, more than 2,700 multiplex screens had opened and more than half of the 220 million tickets sold were to Korean movies. This report tracks the industry's journey and the considerable international ambitions of South Korean exhibitors.

With comprehensive data covering issues like top films, national market shares, market shares in film distribution and exhibitor screen counts, this report reveals an intriguing industry which is playing a leading role in the continuing evolution of the film business in Asia. Forecasts included in the report run up to 2021.

Companies Featured

  • CGV
  • Lotte Group
  • Megabox Cineplex

Key Topics Covered

1 South Korea

1.1 Films

1.2 Distribution

1.3 Cinemas

1.4 Companies

1.4.1 CGV

1.4.2 Lotte Group

1.4.3 Megabox Cineplex

1.5 Forecasts

List of Tables

  • South Korea
    • South Korean Cinema Market 2012-2017
    • Film Exports 2013-2017
    • Admissions by Nationality of Film 2012-2017
    • Top 20 Films 2017
    • Leading Distributors 2015-2017
    • Cinema Sites, Screens and Seats 2012-2017
  • Companies
    • Leading Exhibitors by Screen 2012-2017
    • Leading Exhibitors by Box Office 2013-2017
    • CGV Circuit October 2017
    • Lotte Circuit December 2017
  • Forecasts
    • South Korea Forecasts 2017-2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hk6qhr/cinema_industry?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
