Cinema Industry Research - South Korea 2018: Featuring CGV, Lotte Group and Megabox Cineplex - ResearchAndMarkets.com

In 2014 South Korea became, on a per capita basis, the highest-attending
film territory in the world, overtaking tiny Iceland. Like its economy,
the story of its film industry is a miracle.
In 1998 there were 500 single screen cinemas and the industry sold 50
million tickets, just a quarter of them to domestically-produced films.
By 2017, more than 2,700 multiplex screens had opened and more than half
of the 220 million tickets sold were to Korean movies. This report
tracks the industry's journey and the considerable international
ambitions of South Korean exhibitors.
With comprehensive data covering issues like top films, national market
shares, market shares in film distribution and exhibitor screen counts,
this report reveals an intriguing industry which is playing a leading
role in the continuing evolution of the film business in Asia. Forecasts
included in the report run up to 2021.
