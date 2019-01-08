Cinemo : to Present the Latest in Transformative Infotainment at CES 2019

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade
multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud
middleware, will be showcasing their award-winning state-or-the-art
infotainment solutions at CES 2019 to be held in Las Vegas between 8 Jan
2019 – 11 Jan 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005561/en/
Live demonstrations will feature Cinemo in a real time situation
empowering hybrid front and rear seat configurations with personal
device and cloud integration. Both entry level and advanced Cinemo
technologies including Projection Plus, a 2019 CES®
Innovation Award Honoree, will be shown as Cinemo highlights veritable
connectivity in the car.
In a recent ABI Research Executive Foresight, Cinemo’s Projection Plus
is heralded for its smart communication, “enabling OEMs to enrich and
distinguish their existing infotainment experience from competitors. In
market adjacencies, distributed video and audio has long been a key
differentiating factor for high-end installer smart home systems. Cinemo
now enables OEMs to apply the same differentiating factor to their
vehicles.”
“In the context of autonomous vehicles and driverless mobility services,
automakers will no longer be able to lean on their traditional
differentiators, such as the mechanical driving experience" says James
Hodgson, Senior Analyst at ABI Research. "OEMs will therefore need
specialized partners who can support them in providing rich and
compelling multimedia experiences that are consistent with the rest of
the consumer’s digital life.”
Cinemo’s distributed technologies including Distributed Cloud™ with
European, US and Asian music, storage and TV online services, will also
depict how digital content can be systematically accessed whilst on the
move.
The Cinemo team will be in attendance for appointment only meetings at
the Santa Fe Suite 2992, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
“We are very happy to provide exclusive previews of Cinemo’s latest
milestones in automotive connectivity at CES 2019 and we therefore
extend an invitation to all our partners to visit us at the show”, said
Richard Lesser, CEO of Cinemo.
About Cinemo:
Cinemo has become a global leader in high performance and automotive
grade multimedia middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well
as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's
unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and
index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and
cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements
of the automotive industry, Cinemo’s solutions can be seamlessly
integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / IVI system head and
rear seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use
cases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005561/en/