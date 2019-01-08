Log in
Cinemo : to Present the Latest in Transformative Infotainment at CES 2019

01/08/2019 | 11:43am EST

Passenger interoperability strengthened as Cinemo gears up for an autonomous future with game changing vehicle connectivity

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware, will be showcasing their award-winning state-or-the-art infotainment solutions at CES 2019 to be held in Las Vegas between 8 Jan 2019 – 11 Jan 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005561/en/

Live demonstrations will feature Cinemo in a real time situation empowering hybrid front and rear seat configurations with personal device and cloud integration. Both entry level and advanced Cinemo technologies including Projection Plus, a 2019 CES® Innovation Award Honoree, will be shown as Cinemo highlights veritable connectivity in the car.

In a recent ABI Research Executive Foresight, Cinemo’s Projection Plus is heralded for its smart communication, “enabling OEMs to enrich and distinguish their existing infotainment experience from competitors. In market adjacencies, distributed video and audio has long been a key differentiating factor for high-end installer smart home systems. Cinemo now enables OEMs to apply the same differentiating factor to their vehicles.”

“In the context of autonomous vehicles and driverless mobility services, automakers will no longer be able to lean on their traditional differentiators, such as the mechanical driving experience" says James Hodgson, Senior Analyst at ABI Research. "OEMs will therefore need specialized partners who can support them in providing rich and compelling multimedia experiences that are consistent with the rest of the consumer’s digital life.”

Cinemo’s distributed technologies including Distributed Cloud™ with European, US and Asian music, storage and TV online services, will also depict how digital content can be systematically accessed whilst on the move.

The Cinemo team will be in attendance for appointment only meetings at the Santa Fe Suite 2992, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

“We are very happy to provide exclusive previews of Cinemo’s latest milestones in automotive connectivity at CES 2019 and we therefore extend an invitation to all our partners to visit us at the show”, said Richard Lesser, CEO of Cinemo.

About Cinemo:

Cinemo has become a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo’s solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / IVI system head and rear seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.


© Business Wire 2019
