Cinergy Entertainment Announces Plans for its Amarillo Entertainment Center Grand Opening

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinergy Entertainment, a pioneer in theatre and restaurant management, announced today that the grand opening of its Amarillo Entertainment Center is scheduled for Oct. 2nd. This new center will be Cinergy’s 4th location in Texas. They also have a location opening early 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The center, which offers state of the art amenities, is located in new Town Square Village development. Hiring for staff began in mid-August and interviews for over 250 positions are being held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays through early September at Cinergy Amarillo located at 9201 Cinergy Square, Amarillo, Texas 79119. All interested candidates are encouraged to attend and bring their resumes. Applicants may also apply online.

“We look forward to opening the Amarillo complex this October. We’ve leveraged the latest technology to provide innovative entertainment experiences such as Hologate, an immersive virtual reality game, and escape rooms powered by best in class riddles.” said Jeff Benson, co-founder and CEO. “After much research, we’ve even added zero gravity heated seats to our luxury reclining seats to enhance the in-theater viewing experience.”

Guests can expect a 90,000 square foot center with cutting edge technology that provides a superior experience. Cinergy Amarillo features 18 lanes of upscale bowling, a multi-level laser tag arena, an elevated ropes course with zip line, and a fully-loaded game floor rich with over 100 interactive games. Additionally, this location will provide multi-sensory interactive attractions such as Hologate, and an XD 4D Dark Ride, which combines a motion experience with 3D graphics, special effects, and an immersive shooting gaming system. Cinergy Amarillo also has 10 auditoriums that feature in-theater dining, state of the art Barco Smart Laser Cinema projectors that provide superior image quality and lighting, and select auditoriums that feature Cinergy’s premium large-format auditorium called EPIC (Experience Perfection in Cinema). Opening night movies include Night School, Smallfoot, Venom, and A Star is Born.

Lastly, the complex will feature a full-service bar and a premium chef inspired dining menu. The bar will also include an outdoor patio bar with a full seating area and fire pits.

Guests will be able to come out Friday, October 5 through Sunday, October 7 and sign up for Cinergy Elite, a free loyalty program. There will be a prize wheel to spin for guests that sign up, featuring prizes such as Cinergy Game Cards, free attractions, free popcorn, movie swag, Cinergy swag and so much more! Plus, guests that become members will receive a free popcorn just for signing up.

For more information on Cinergy Entertainment, visit cinergy.com and to get details on the company’s current job openings, visit cinergy.com/careers.

About Cinergy Entertainment

