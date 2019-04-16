Cinergy Entertainment Continues to Celebrate Grand Opening with Upcoming Ribbon Cutting and More

Dallas, TX, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinergy Entertainment, the leading chain of luxury cinema entertainment, has officially opened its newest location in the Village at Woodland Hills Shopping Center near the retail corner of 71st and Memorial Drive. Prior to the grand opening Cinergy Entertainment held several preview parties accommodating over 1200 friends, family, and community members. Thanks to the efforts of the community and Cinergy Family, Cinergy is excited to donate $15,000 to Joy in The Cause, supplying backpacks for children in need.

The community is invited to a special check presentation for Joy in The Cause and to participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony with Tulsa Regional Chamber on Thursday, April 18th at 4PM.

Cinergy Tulsa features the latest amenities in entertainment, making it the perfect social playground for everyone. The over 60,000 square foot complex will have 8 state-of-the-art movie theatres featuring luxury recliner heated seats with swivel tables. Guests will be served in the auditorium by wait staff and call button for ease of service. Cinergy offers a premium chef-inspired dining menu which includes an extensive bar menu pouring draft beer and craft cocktails.

Cinergy Tulsa features 14 lanes of boutique bowling illuminated by massive screens projecting sporting events and music videos. Additionally, 4 lanes have the new state-of-the-art Hyperbowling experience, where guests can challenge each other to hit moving targets as they bowl to maximize points. Guests can experience 5 immersive escape rooms, a full-service bar accented with 75-inch TVs and an eye-catching LED lit bar top, and an extensive game floor with over 90 interactive games. Also, this location has multi-sensory interactive attractions such as Hologate VR, and an XD Dark Ride, which combines a motion experience with 3D graphics, special effects, and an immersive shooting gaming system.

“We are very proud to be a part of the Tulsa community and bring a top notch entertainment experience to the market,” stated Jeff Benson, President and CEO of Cinergy Entertainment, “Whether Cinergy Fans are mastering an escape room, enjoying family time on a HyperBowl lane, or playing the latest Zombie virtual reality game, we want to create an unforgettable experience that caters to all of our guests”.

Cinergy Fans can celebrate the holiday weekend with our Hop in For Fun event. Find the hidden egg on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for a chance to score a Cinergy pack valued at over $100. On April 25th, guests can also experience in-theater dining during Avengers: Endgame weekend, where DJ Chubbs from 106.9 K-Hits will broadcast live from 5-7. Listeners will have a chance to win a pair of tickets to screen Avengers: Endgame. Guests are encouraged to come as their favorite Avengers character for an additional chance to win big (please, no full-face masks). For information on location details and hours, visit www.cinergy.com/locations/tulsa.

About Cinergy Entertainment

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of five luxury cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 47 screens and 50 lanes of bowling. The company has multiple additional locations under development across the country. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including: bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, Hologate VR, Triotech Dark Ride and Sky Walker, an elevated ropes course with zip lines. Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.Cinergy.com.

