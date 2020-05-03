Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cinnamon Shore : Reopens, Welcomes Families Eager to Return to the Texas Coast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 05:38am EDT

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, May 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnamon Shore is now open to the public and for short-term vacation rentals, in line with the decision of the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Board to open the city for fun on May 1, 2020. As families eager to escape isolation head for wide open spaces like the broad beaches of Mustang Island, they will find a safe haven at Cinnamon Shore.

"We're thrilled to welcome guests back to Cinnamon Shore, with the right changes in place to ensure everyone has a great time and remains socially distant in our little beachside town," says Jeff Lamkin, CEO of Sea Oats Group, developer of Cinnamon Shore.

The community is following the Texas governor's executive order for reopening Texas. Under current guidelines, the development's Dune Pool, Kiera's Pool and Stillwater Pool remain closed, but when the governor's order allows public pool usage in a later phase, Cinnamon Shore will have stringent sanitizing procedures and social distancing measures in place. On-site restaurants Lisabella's Bistro and Dylan's Coal Oven Pizzeria are now open for to-go orders, and they're offering special Mother's Day menus on Sun., May 10.

Other new measures to ensure the safety of homeowners, guests, and employees include:

  • In-car check-in/check-out procedures, with concierge service so guests never have to enter the vacation rental office.
  • More frequent sanitizing of public areas, including elevators and stairwell railings, outdoor seating, and play areas.
  • Signage around the property to remind guests of social distancing.
  • Guest room cleaning with industry-leading sanitizing protocols, including attention to high-touch items such as remote controls, light switches, and the like.
  • Discontinuation of indoor social activities, as well as select outdoor activities.

For a complete look at the procedures and processes that Cinnamon Shore is establishing during this phase, see "We're Reopening! Welcome Back."

Meeting pent-up demand

Many Cinnamon Shore homeowners weathered the stay-at-home orders inside the village, enjoying spacious living quarters, walking the wide-open beach, and enjoying life beside the scenic lakes, dunes, and parks. Now, Lamkin says, pent-up demand for easy-to-drive-to vacation destinations will cause families to reserve vacation rental spots quickly for the rest of May and the peak summer season. "People are looking for alternatives to air travel for vacation time with family, and they're looking closer to home," he says.

With a full roster of family-friendly activities for Mother's Day Weekend, Memorial Day, and into the summer, Cinnamon Shore is ready for more families to discover its charms. "We'll see first-time guests and lots of longtime fans," says Lamkin. "We can't wait to welcome everyone heres."

Cinnamon Shore is a New Urbanist community established in 2007. The master-planned community is known for its pedestrian-friendly streets, front porch living, and resort-like amenities. Its expansion, Cinnamon Shore South, is in the early phase of development nearby on the Gulf side of Mustang Island.

For more about the community, visit cinnamonshore.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cinnamon-shore-reopens-welcomes-families-eager-to-return-to-the-texas-coast-301051460.html

SOURCE Cinnamon Shore


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:38a16 Japan lenders refrain from investing in nuke-linked companies
AQ
06:31aMGM CHINA : Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Data
PR
06:31aHQGE Introduces Marvin Williams as New President and Unveils Business Model of New Subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc.
GL
06:03aPolice arrest eight after violent protests at Indonesia's new nickel hub
RE
06:02aWIZZ AIR : Abu Dhabi joint venture to start flights this year
RE
06:01aHQ Global Education, Inc. Acquires Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc.
GL
05:38aCINNAMON SHORE : Reopens, Welcomes Families Eager to Return to the Texas Coast
PR
05:15aDELEK : Summarizes 2019 and Publishes Consolidated Reports
PR
05:08aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Some Indonesian crew of virus-hit ship in Nagasaki to be sent home
AQ
03:01aGoblin Slayer, Charmed, Dallas, Assassination Classroom Stars Next Up in Wizard World Virtual Experiences Online Events May 9, 12, 14
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group