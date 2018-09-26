Cinnober Financial Technology : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of Cinnober’s Q3/18 interim report

Cinnober will publish its interim report for the period 1 July - 30 September 2018 at 08:00 CET on Thursday 8 November.

At 10:00 CET the same day, Peter K. Lenardos, Group CEO and Fredrik Nihlén, Group CFO, will present and comment on the Q3 report by a conference call/audiocast. There will be the possibility to ask questions afterwards and the presentation will be held in English.

On 14 September 2018 Nasdaq announced a public offer to the shareholders in Cinnober Financial Technology. Because of this, the previously announced Capital Markets Day scheduled for 8 November will no longer take place.

Conference call with web presentation:

Contact person:

Fredrik Backlund

Head of Corporate Communications

Cinnober

Tel. +46-73 403 12 39

fredrik.backlund@cinnober.com

About Cinnober

Cinnober provides solutions and services to leading trading and clearing venues, including exchanges, clearinghouses, banks and brokers. Cinnober's solutions are largely based on the TRADExpress™ Platform, incorporating everything needed for mission-critical solutions in terms of performance, robustness and flexibility. The portfolio of offerings includes price discovery and matching, real-time risk management, clearing and settlement, index calculation, data distribution and surveillance.

Cinnober's customers include the Australian Securities Exchange, B3, Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange, Euronext, Japan Exchange Group, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the London Metal Exchange, LME Clear, NYSE and the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Using its extensive experience in financial technology, Cinnober has broadened its reach through the establishment of highly specialized and competitive subsidiaries. Today, three such business areas exist within trade reporting and transparency, post-trade and client clearing and trade surveillance and analytics.

Cinnober's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North exchange and the company's Certified Advisor is FNCA. For additional information, please visit www.cinnober.com.