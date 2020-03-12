Ciox : Addresses HHS Interoperability and Patient Access Provisions Rules

Leading Health Technology Company Supports Patient Health Data Access and Digital Data Exchange

On Monday, March 9, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released two rules supporting interoperability and patient access provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act. The rules, issued by the HHS Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), are intended to support patient access to health data and digital data exchange.

Ciox, a leading health technology company, shares the goals of ensuring patients have access to their health data and advancing digital data exchange. Ciox works in partnership with thousands of providers, payers and other stakeholders to help achieve these goals, fulfilling more than 100 million records requests each year on behalf of three out of five hospitals in the country and over 16,000 clinics. Understanding that no regulation is perfect, Ciox applauds the process the agencies took in engaging a broad stakeholder audience and finalizing rules that advance interoperability.

“Ciox’s deep focus on health data, over 40 years of experience and unparalleled scale make us the best partner to advance interoperability and support compliance with the new rules,” notes Deborah Hsieh, Chief Policy & Strategy Officer at Ciox. “The most important person in healthcare decision making is the patient. Patients must be fully informed with simple, secure and free access to their full health stories.”

Ciox empowers greater health by simply and securely connecting healthcare decision makers to relevant clinical data and information. As the country’s largest clinical data exchange, Ciox combines cutting-edge technology, fit for purpose tools and industry-leading services, to connect healthcare decision makers to the data and hidden insights contained in health records and help fuel the transformation of the healthcare system.

Ciox offers capabilities for digital data exchange and easier patient access today through its flagship health technology platform, HealthSource. HealthSource, a cloud-based clinical data platform that utilizes artificial intelligence technologies, ensures health data is securely obtained, authenticated and delivered to requestors in a digital, interoperable and highly efficient manner.

For additional information about partnering with Ciox to ensure your organization is prepared for the impact of these new rules, please visit www.cioxhealth.com/interoperability.

About Ciox

Ciox, a leading health technology company, is improving patient health by transforming clinical data into actionable insights. Combined with an unmatched network offering ubiquitous access to healthcare data, Ciox’s expertise, relationships, technology and scale make a difference for healthcare stakeholders and empower greater health for patients. Through its technology platform, which includes solutions for data acquisition, release of information, clinical coding, data abstraction, and analytics, Ciox helps clients securely and consistently solve the last mile challenges in clinical interoperability. Learn more about Ciox's technology and solutions by visiting www.cioxhealth.com or Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005551/en/