CipherCloud : Extends Zero Trust Cloud Security to Email for Office 365 and G Suite

CASB+ Platform Innovations include Adaptive Access Control, UEBA, End-to-End Encryption, and Digital Rights Management for All Clouds

CipherCloud, a leader in cloud security, today announced new email security capabilities in its CipherCloud Zero Trust CASB+ platform, combining zero trust threat prevention with industry leading data protection technologies.

In addition to the new email security, the CipherCloud platform provides innovative adaptive control enforcing zero trust cloud security with continuous risk assessment; zero-day threat protection and real-time blocking; and machine learning that detects compromised credentials and anomalous behaviors across cloud applications.

The platform seamlessly extends security controls encompassing data leak prevention (DLP), end-to-end encryption, digital rights management (DRM), and zero knowledge key management across all cloud applications including Office 365 and Google’s G Suite to reduce complexity and eliminate blind spots.

Organizations adopting cloud applications are struggling to protect from emerging threats such as data leaks, Shadow IT and sharing sensitive data with third parties. Additionally, they need to satisfy regulatory demands, such as GDPR, the California Consumer Privacy Act, and HIPAA. CipherCloud’s Zero Trust CASB+ platform can help organizations address these emerging threats and data privacy laws as they accelerate cloud adoption.

“We need to control personal health information (PHI) and personally identifiable information (PII) data across numerous devices and multiple cloud apps. We selected CipherCloud after evaluating multiple CASB vendors, and found that CipherCloud’s Zero Trust architecture provided the best protection for our environment,” said Adam Prince, Vice President of Information Security at Addiction Campuses.

CipherCloud Zero Trust CASB+ Platform Key Capabilities:

Best-of-Breed Threat Protection

Zero trust policies integrated with identity and mobile security

Adapts to user/device context

Zero-day threat protection and real-time blocking

Machine learning detects compromises and anomalous behaviors

Industry Leading Data Protection

Discover structured and unstructured data

Securely share data with third parties using dynamic, real-time rights management

Hold your own encryption keys

Tokenization to control data residency

“Our zero trust CASB+ platform provides seamless security for cloud applications with unified policies, trusted data protection, automated compliance and enables organizations to future-proof their cloud security investments,” said Pravin Kothari, Founder and CEO of CipherCloud.

“The unification of email security to our Zero Trust CASB+ platform eliminates the need for disparate security controls and reduces complexity to fully secure Office 365 and G Suite applications,” he explained.

Until now, those desiring to integrate identity and mobile security to secure cloud applications were faced with deploying a variety of disparate security controls with inconsistent policies, resulting in IT overhead and blind spots. The CipherCloud Zero Trust Ecosystem includes integrations with Okta, OneLogin, Ping Identity, VMware AirWatch and BlackBerry to help organizations leverage their existing investments. CipherCloud Zero Trust Ecosystem also includes integrations with SIEM, DLP, GRC, and SWG providers.

CipherCloud at Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit

CipherCloud will be exhibiting in Booth 262 at this week’s Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, demonstrating the newly expanded Zero Trust CASB+ Platform. For more information, visit https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/security-risk-management-us/exhibitors/directory#ciphercloud

For more information for CipherCloud Zero Trust Office 365 and Google G Suite solutions, visit https://www.ciphercloud.com/office-365/ and https://www.ciphercloud.com/google-suite/.

About CipherCloud

CipherCloud introduced the first CASB solution to the market in 2011 and continues to reshape the cloud security market. CipherCloud’s recognized data protection expertise forms the foundation for the industry’s only zero-trust CASB solution, providing seamless zero-trust security across all clouds with unified policies, trusted data protection, and automatic compliance for the cloud-mobile era. Uniquely, CipherCloud provides the deepest levels of data protection and real-time data access control to provide an immediate solution for challenging cloud security and compliance problems.

Winner of the Cloud Security Product of the Year by SC Magazine, the company was named a Visionary in Gartner’s 2018 CASB Magic Quadrant, Overall Leader in the CASB market by KuppingerCole, Best IT Data Management Solution by ASTORS Homeland Security ,and earned numerous awards from the 2019 Internet Security Product Guide. The world’s largest global enterprises and government institutions in over 25 countries protect and secure their cloud information with CipherCloud. CipherCloud is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Transamerica Ventures, Delta Partners and T-Venture, the venture capital arm of Deutsche Telekom. For more information, visit www.ciphercloud.com and follow us on Twitter @ciphercloud.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005276/en/