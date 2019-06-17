CipherCloud : Extends Zero Trust Cloud Security to Email for Office 365 and G Suite

CipherCloud, a leader in cloud security, today announced new
email security capabilities in its CipherCloud Zero Trust CASB+
platform, combining zero trust threat prevention with industry leading
data protection technologies.
In addition to the new email security, the CipherCloud platform provides
innovative adaptive control enforcing zero trust cloud security with
continuous risk assessment; zero-day threat protection and real-time
blocking; and machine learning that detects compromised credentials and
anomalous behaviors across cloud applications.
The platform seamlessly extends security controls encompassing data leak
prevention (DLP), end-to-end encryption, digital rights management
(DRM), and zero knowledge key management across all cloud applications
including Office 365 and Google’s G Suite to reduce complexity and
eliminate blind spots.
Organizations adopting cloud applications are struggling to protect from
emerging threats such as data leaks, Shadow IT and sharing sensitive
data with third parties. Additionally, they need to satisfy regulatory
demands, such as GDPR, the California Consumer Privacy Act, and HIPAA.
CipherCloud’s Zero Trust CASB+ platform can help organizations address
these emerging threats and data privacy laws as they accelerate cloud
adoption.
“We need to control personal health information (PHI) and personally
identifiable information (PII) data across numerous devices and multiple
cloud apps. We selected CipherCloud after evaluating multiple CASB
vendors, and found that CipherCloud’s Zero Trust architecture provided
the best protection for our environment,” said Adam Prince, Vice
President of Information Security at Addiction Campuses.
CipherCloud
Zero Trust CASB+ Platform Key Capabilities:
Best-of-Breed Threat Protection
-
Zero trust policies integrated with identity and mobile security
-
Adapts to user/device context
-
Zero-day threat protection and real-time blocking
-
Machine learning detects compromises and anomalous behaviors
Industry Leading Data Protection
-
Discover structured and unstructured data
-
Securely share data with third parties using dynamic, real-time rights
management
-
Hold your own encryption keys
-
Tokenization to control data residency
“Our zero trust CASB+ platform provides seamless security for cloud
applications with unified policies, trusted data protection, automated
compliance and enables organizations to future-proof their cloud
security investments,” said Pravin Kothari, Founder and CEO of
CipherCloud.
“The unification of email security to our Zero Trust CASB+ platform
eliminates the need for disparate security controls and reduces
complexity to fully secure Office 365 and G Suite applications,” he
explained.
Until now, those desiring to integrate identity and mobile security to
secure cloud applications were faced with deploying a variety of
disparate security controls with inconsistent policies, resulting in IT
overhead and blind spots. The CipherCloud Zero Trust Ecosystem includes
integrations with Okta, OneLogin, Ping Identity, VMware AirWatch and
BlackBerry to help organizations leverage their existing investments.
CipherCloud Zero Trust Ecosystem also includes integrations with SIEM,
DLP, GRC, and SWG providers.
CipherCloud at Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit
CipherCloud
will be exhibiting in Booth 262 at this week’s Gartner Security and Risk
Management Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, demonstrating the newly
expanded Zero Trust CASB+ Platform. For more information, visit https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/security-risk-management-us/exhibitors/directory#ciphercloud
For more information for CipherCloud Zero Trust Office 365 and Google G
Suite solutions, visit https://www.ciphercloud.com/office-365/
and https://www.ciphercloud.com/google-suite/.
About CipherCloud
CipherCloud introduced the first CASB solution to the market in 2011 and
continues to reshape the cloud security market. CipherCloud’s recognized
data protection expertise forms the foundation for the industry’s only
zero-trust CASB solution, providing seamless zero-trust security across
all clouds with unified policies, trusted data protection, and automatic
compliance for the cloud-mobile era. Uniquely, CipherCloud provides the
deepest levels of data protection and real-time data access control to
provide an immediate solution for challenging cloud security and
compliance problems.
Winner of the Cloud Security Product of the Year by SC Magazine, the
company was named a Visionary in Gartner’s 2018 CASB Magic Quadrant,
Overall Leader in the CASB market by KuppingerCole, Best IT Data
Management Solution by ASTORS Homeland Security ,and earned numerous
awards from the 2019 Internet Security Product Guide. The world’s
largest global enterprises and government institutions in over 25
countries protect and secure their cloud information with CipherCloud.
CipherCloud is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Transamerica Ventures,
Delta Partners and T-Venture, the venture capital arm of Deutsche
Telekom. For more information, visit www.ciphercloud.com
and follow us on Twitter @ciphercloud.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005276/en/