CipherCloud : Presenting Among Group of Cloud Security Vendors at Gartner Catalyst Conference 2019

In the “Security Show Floor Showdown” vendors discuss key use cases for protection of your most critical cloud applications

CipherCloud, a leader in cloud security, will participate in the Security Show Floor Showdown, taking place at the Gartner Catalyst Conference 2019, on Tuesday, August 13 from 2:30 pm -5:30 pm in the TechLive Theatre at the Gartner Techzone at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

CipherCloud will present in CASB Show Floor Showdown Part 1, facilitated by Gartner experts, where vendors will discuss key use cases for protection of your most critical cloud applications, and CASB tools will be applied in a controlled, consistent setting via a demonstration of product capabilities.

CipherCloud recently announced new email security capabilities in its CipherCloud Zero Trust CASB+ platform for Office 365 and G Suite. CipherCloud’s CASB+ also provides innovative adaptive Access Control, UEBA, End-to-End Encryption, and Digital Rights Management for All Clouds, combining zero trust threat prevention with industry leading data protection technologies.

Organizations adopting cloud applications are struggling to protect from emerging threats such as data leaks, Shadow IT and sharing sensitive data with third parties. Additionally, they need to satisfy regulatory demands, such as GDPR, the California Consumer Privacy Act, and HIPAA. CipherCloud’s Zero Trust CASB+ platform can help organizations address these emerging threats and data privacy laws as they accelerate cloud adoption.

For more information for CipherCloud Zero Trust Office 365 and Google G Suite solutions, visit https://www.ciphercloud.com/office-365/ and https://www.ciphercloud.com/google-suite/.

About the Gartner Catalyst Conference

The Gartner Catalyst Conference is geared toward technical professionals who develop and execute on a strategy to leverage mobile, cloud, and big data to drive operational effectiveness and competitive advantage in their organizations. Technically focused and committed to pragmatic, how-to content, Gartner Catalyst Conference is designed to provide a blueprint for project planning and execution.

About CipherCloud

CipherCloud introduced the first CASB solution to the market in 2011 and continues to reshape the cloud security market. CipherCloud’s recognized data protection expertise forms the foundation for the industry’s only zero-trust CASB solution, providing seamless zero-trust security across all clouds with unified policies, trusted data protection, and automatic compliance for the cloud-mobile era. Uniquely, CipherCloud provides the deepest levels of data protection and real-time data access control to provide an immediate solution for challenging cloud security and compliance problems.

Winner of the Cloud Security Product of the Year by SC Magazine, Overall Leader in the CASB market by KuppingerCole, Best IT Data Management Solution by ASTORS Homeland Security , and earned numerous awards from the 2019 Internet Security Product Guide. The world’s largest global enterprises and government institutions in over 25 countries protect and secure their cloud information with CipherCloud. CipherCloud is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Transamerica Ventures, Delta Partners and T-Venture, the venture capital arm of Deutsche Telekom. For more information, visit www.ciphercloud.com and follow us on Twitter @ciphercloud.

