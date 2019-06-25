Ciprun Global Joins Version 2.0's Client Roster

Version 2.0 Communications, a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive brands, has added Ciprun Global to its client roster. Ciprun Global is the U.S. subsidiary of China-based Ciprun Group, and offers the most trusted, efficient and cost-effective solution for U.S. companies that want to secure Intellectual Property (IP) protection in the Chinese market. Version 2.0 is charged with building Ciprun Global’s brand profile in the U.S., establishing executives’ thought leadership platforms and supporting business development and sales initiatives.

China is a high-growth market that presents tremendous business opportunity for U.S. organizations. However, many companies do not pursue this opportunity due to challenges communicating innovative concepts and navigating unfamiliar IP protection procedures. Ciprun Global provides U.S.-based inventors, corporations and universities – in conjunction with the law firms that serve them – with the regional market expertise needed to secure IP protection as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. The company offers end-to-end support for patents, trademarks and copyrights – from filing an application to managing the examination process – to ensure customers’ IP receives reliable protection as efficiently as possible.

To launch Ciprun Global in the U.S. market, Version 2.0 has helped the company solidify its messaging, create its website and begin brand building and awareness campaigns. Version 2.0 has created buzz on a local and national level among technology and business media, reaching inventors and law firms that require support securing trusted IP protection in China in a highly efficient manner.

“I have worked with Version 2.0 a few times now, most recently when I was the CEO at WiTricity. When we launched Ciprun Global, I didn’t hesitate to reach back out to Version 2.0 due to the incredible results they consistently deliver for innovative brands,” said Eric Giler, CEO of Ciprun Global. “We’re excited to have the Version 2.0 team as our PR partner as we launch the company here in the States, and look forward to seeing our name in the spotlight.”

“China is undoubtedly a hot market and presents tremendous opportunities for innovators. It’s something we see often across the disruptive brands we work with,” said Maura FitzGerald, Co-Founder and Partner at Version 2.0. “We’re excited to help Ciprun Global generate awareness and ultimately help U.S. companies penetrate the China market and drive global innovation.”

About Version 2.0 Communications

Version 2.0 Communications is a public relations and digital communications agency recognized as the smart choice for disruptors worldwide that must navigate a new era of communications to create or lead markets. Our skilled professionals leverage their years of experience, influencer relationships and innovative, creative and effective communications programs to achieve results that dominate in their markets. Version 2.0 works with a broad spectrum of clients from large consumer brands to professional services organizations and technology innovators. Our global reach allows us to design, manage and implement coordinated communications programs that are designed to deliver the greatest impact. For more information, visit http://www.v2comms.com/ and follow the company on Twitter @v2comms.

About Ciprun Global

Ciprun Global is the most trusted, efficient and cost-effective solution for U.S. organizations that want to secure Intellectual Property (IP) protection in the Chinese market. A subsidiary of Chinese-based Ciprun Group, Ciprun Global provides U.S.-based inventors, corporations and universities – in conjunction with the law firms that serve them – with the regional market expertise needed to seamlessly secure protection for patents, trademarks and copyrights in China. Ciprun Global is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, visit the company at www.ciprunglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005933/en/