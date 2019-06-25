Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ciprun Global Joins Version 2.0's Client Roster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 03:11pm EDT

Version 2.0 Communications, a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive brands, has added Ciprun Global to its client roster. Ciprun Global is the U.S. subsidiary of China-based Ciprun Group, and offers the most trusted, efficient and cost-effective solution for U.S. companies that want to secure Intellectual Property (IP) protection in the Chinese market. Version 2.0 is charged with building Ciprun Global’s brand profile in the U.S., establishing executives’ thought leadership platforms and supporting business development and sales initiatives.

China is a high-growth market that presents tremendous business opportunity for U.S. organizations. However, many companies do not pursue this opportunity due to challenges communicating innovative concepts and navigating unfamiliar IP protection procedures. Ciprun Global provides U.S.-based inventors, corporations and universities – in conjunction with the law firms that serve them – with the regional market expertise needed to secure IP protection as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. The company offers end-to-end support for patents, trademarks and copyrights – from filing an application to managing the examination process – to ensure customers’ IP receives reliable protection as efficiently as possible.

To launch Ciprun Global in the U.S. market, Version 2.0 has helped the company solidify its messaging, create its website and begin brand building and awareness campaigns. Version 2.0 has created buzz on a local and national level among technology and business media, reaching inventors and law firms that require support securing trusted IP protection in China in a highly efficient manner.

“I have worked with Version 2.0 a few times now, most recently when I was the CEO at WiTricity. When we launched Ciprun Global, I didn’t hesitate to reach back out to Version 2.0 due to the incredible results they consistently deliver for innovative brands,” said Eric Giler, CEO of Ciprun Global. “We’re excited to have the Version 2.0 team as our PR partner as we launch the company here in the States, and look forward to seeing our name in the spotlight.”

“China is undoubtedly a hot market and presents tremendous opportunities for innovators. It’s something we see often across the disruptive brands we work with,” said Maura FitzGerald, Co-Founder and Partner at Version 2.0. “We’re excited to help Ciprun Global generate awareness and ultimately help U.S. companies penetrate the China market and drive global innovation.”

About Version 2.0 Communications

Version 2.0 Communications is a public relations and digital communications agency recognized as the smart choice for disruptors worldwide that must navigate a new era of communications to create or lead markets. Our skilled professionals leverage their years of experience, influencer relationships and innovative, creative and effective communications programs to achieve results that dominate in their markets. Version 2.0 works with a broad spectrum of clients from large consumer brands to professional services organizations and technology innovators. Our global reach allows us to design, manage and implement coordinated communications programs that are designed to deliver the greatest impact. For more information, visit http://www.v2comms.com/ and follow the company on Twitter @v2comms.

About Ciprun Global

Ciprun Global is the most trusted, efficient and cost-effective solution for U.S. organizations that want to secure Intellectual Property (IP) protection in the Chinese market. A subsidiary of Chinese-based Ciprun Group, Ciprun Global provides U.S.-based inventors, corporations and universities – in conjunction with the law firms that serve them – with the regional market expertise needed to seamlessly secure protection for patents, trademarks and copyrights in China. Ciprun Global is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, visit the company at www.ciprunglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pCISCO : BIOS Middle East bags Cisco award
AQ
03:21pEnergy Stocks Diverge From Oil Prices
DJ
03:21pBEYOND MEAT OPTION ALERT : Fri $150 Calls Sweep (32) near the Ask: 504 @ $3.8 vs 3285 OI; Ref=$143.6
PU
03:21pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Dept Of Homeland Security Will Deploy Up To 89 Agents To Guatemala By End-August Under Joint Agreement To Reduce Irregular Migration And Strengthen Border Security
PU
03:20pDYNAMICS : Eliopack will temporarily shift production capacity to other Aluflexpack facilities due to fire incident
EQ
03:20pTRITON INTERNATIONAL : Completes Public Offering of Series B Preference Shares
BU
03:20pTYSON FOODS : US government investigating poultry price-fixing claims
AQ
03:19pBRAVO MULTINATIONAL INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:19pAMERICAN ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:19pBAE : U.S. Marine Corps Awards Contract Modification to Develop Amphibious Vehicles
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan
4GOLD : Gold soars to six-year high as trade, as Iran tensions mount
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About