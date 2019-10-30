CirTran Back Trading on OTC Exchange, ‘Working Hard to Move Forward and Upward in 2020'

CirTran Corporation (OTC BB:CIRX) said today that it has completed all required filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), cleared all Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) comments, restructured its financing, and is finalizing agreements which will enable it to conduct business in the immediate future and moving forward.

“CirTran had fallen behind in SEC filings, and our financial stability was not where we needed it to be,” said Iehab J. Hawatmeh, the company’s founder, chairman and president.

“It was a two-year recovery,” he said. “In no way are we are looking over our shoulder, but rather we are working hard to move forward and upward in 2020. CirTran is current in all filings and we are on-schedule to file our Q3 for the current year as due by November 15.”

Mr. Hawatmeh said CirTran’s new investor purchased the position previously held by another company. “They know our business, they are in sync with our business model, and most important, they believe in us,” he said.

Moving forward, Mr. Hawatmeh said CirTran will be engaged in both domestic and international manufacturing and distribution of products targeted to the young-adult and adult marketplaces in the U.S. and throughout the world.

About CirTran Corporation

Founded in 1993, CirTran has evolved from its roots in electronics to become a manufacturer and distributor of consumer products as well as contract manufacturer.

