Circa Opens to First Residents Just Steps From L.A. Live & STAPLES Center

Three years in the making, Circa is now officially open with the first residents moving in. Located at 1200 South Figueroa Street, it is the crown jewel of downtown L.A.’s South Park District, and a symbol of downtown L.A.’s resurgence. The leasing office for the luxury apartment towers which overlook STAPLES Center and L.A. Live has also been relocated on site.

“After years of construction, it’s phenomenal to see our twin towers come to life and redefine what it means to play, work and reside in the South Park neighborhood,” said Scott Dobbins, president of Hankey Investment Company, one of four investment entities that own 1200 Circa LLC. “This is beyond just any mixed-use development; Circa embodies luxury urban living to the fullest. It’s a city-within-a-city that will become a focal point of downtown L.A. with its synergy of entertainment and residential activity. Circa isn’t just an address, it’s a lifestyle.”

Built on 2.7 acres of prime downtown L.A. real estate, the two million square-foot development boasts two 35-story towers spanning 648 luxury residences built to “condo specifications” complete with opulent European high-end finishes. Residences range from one and two-bedroom units to three-bedroom penthouses. Unit sizes range from 600 square-foot one bedrooms to 4,000 square foot penthouses. Rents range from $3,000/month to $25,000/month. The residences begin on the amazing eighth floor amenity deck already 100 feet in the air to penthouse units topping out at 400 feet on the 35th floor. The majority of the residences have balconies and the residences enjoy panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles, the San Gabriel Mountains, the Pacific Ocean, or overlooking the STAPLES Center.

“We’ve had a great deal of leasing activity in just the past month,” said Dobbins. “We already have one two-bedroom floor plan in the West tower all leased. Three of the six 4,000 sq. ft. penthouses have been leased. This all shows incredible demand for what we have created in the high energy area across the street from L.A. Live and STAPLES.”

To accommodate a smooth move in process for what could be as many as 1,000 people, no more than four tenants move in each day in each tower.

Circa also includes 48,000 square-feet of prime retail space including 26,000 square-feet of restaurant space on the ground floor catering to residents, locals and downtown Los Angeles visitors. Up to four nationally-branded retailers and three restaurants will be located in the mixed-use property. Spaces will range from 2,000 to 15,000 square-feet. Retailers will be located between Figueroa and Flower streets and restaurants will be located on the 12th Street Plaza. Retail tenants have not yet been announced. 2,000 parking spaces for visitors and residents will be located on all seven floors of the luxury apartment building’s base podium.

The luxury apartments allow residents to feel as if they were living in their own “mini-city” and offer posh, resort-style living and convenience. Residents can unwind in their own two-acre exquisitely landscaped rooftop park, aptly named “Level 8,” floating 100 feet in the air at the top of the development’s base podium. Resort rivaling amenities include: two pools including a circular resort pool and a 75’ lap pool, two spas, private poolside cabanas, outdoor fireplaces and firepits, strolling gardens to offer a respite from city life, outdoor Viking BBQ’s with private open-air dining areas, two dog parks complete with a pet owner’ lounge & grooming area, outdoor trellises with heating and music, a STAPLES Center viewing deck with skyline views and much more. For active residents, a state-of-the-art fitness center with cycling studio and indoor/outdoor yoga and Pilates facilities adjacent to the lap pool are also among the world-class amenities.

Additional luxe features include a clubhouse containing an indoor bar, pool tables, a dozen event screens and an outdoor bar with a fireplace and panoramic viewing area facing the action at L.A. Live and STAPLES Center. Also included is a private chef’s kitchen and dining room, two business centers, a ground floor bicycle depot and a library lounge and tasting room. Capping off lavish living at Circa will be a concierge service for all residences offering in-house services like dog walking, laundry and grocery delivery unheard of in downtown L.A. rental residences.

Vertical surfaces on Circa’s seven-story podium facing Figueroa Street include 18,000 square feet of LED displays that span the length of a city block to illuminate South Park and dazzle thousands of daily visitors. In addition to the LED displays are 12,500 square-feet of static display facing Flower Street. The displays showcase advertising for national brands and combine luxury apartment living and retail with a visually exciting experience that energizes the entire neighborhood.

Circa is a central hub for a sophisticated, urban, Los Angeles lifestyle. The luxury building is conveniently situated by multiple modes of transportation including Los Angeles Metro Lines: Expo Line and Blue Line light rail connecting to Santa Monica, Culver City and Long Beach. Those lines easily connect to the Red Line Subway providing quick service to downtown destinations such as the Union Station. Circa also provides easy access to freeways including 10 (Santa Monica), 110 (Harbor), and 101 (Hollywood) freeways.

Circa project consultants include AECOM Tishman, construction manager; Harley Ellis Devereaux, lead architect; HansonLA, interior architect; and LRM Landscape Architecture, landscape and streetscape design. The other owners are Don Hankey of Hankey Investment Company LP, Dr David Lee of Jamison Services, Inc., Shawn Zackary of Falcon California Investments and W Scott Dobbins of Highlands Capital Inc.

