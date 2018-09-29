Circle B, Rittal and Switch Datacenters Launch First European OCP Experience Center

Circle B, Rittal and Switch Datacenters have launched the first European
Open Compute Project (OCP) Experience Center. The fully-functional OCP
environment is located in one of the three facilities that Switch
Datacenters operates in the Amsterdam area. The OCP Experience Center is
available as a demo center, but may also be used for testing new OCP
Accepted™ and OCP Inspired™ data centre environments and telco solutions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180929005012/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
Circle B is one of the first European channel partners that has acquired
the status of OCP Solution Provider®. Solution Providers are a special
group of companies within the OCP ecosystem. They develop, test, deliver
and support ready-made systems and environments based on OCP designs.
Rittal is a well-known manufacturer of infrastructure solutions for data
centres. As part of their product portfolio, Rittal designs,
manufactures and sells racks and cooling solutions that are based on OCP
designs. Switch Datacenters is one of the largest carrier-neutral data
centre operators in The Netherlands. Right now Switch Datacenters is
building a new data centre in Amsterdam based on OCP principles.
The three companies have determined that within the technology sector,
IT managers at large enterprises and governments in the European region
have yet to adopt OCP principles on a large scale. These principles form
the basis on which many hyperscalers operate. By adopting OCP designs in
their data centres large enterprises and governments can benefit from
the same advantages as the hyperscalers: cost reductions, lower energy
usage and much more flexibility.
The European OCP Experience Center that Rittal, Circle B and Switch
Datacenters have now launched aims to help IT managers and data center
managers to fully understand the impact of OCP designs on their data
centres. The center will also allow them to test specific OCP-based
solutions that are relevant to their IT environments.
“It's exciting to see how the European Members continue to drive OCP
across the region by bringing the region's first OCP Experience
Center. Circle B, Rittal and Switch Datacenters have put together a
great showcase for open hardware designs and it highlights the strength
of each Member in delivering OCP solutions throughout Europe”, stated
Steve Helvie, VP of Channel for the Open Compute Project Foundation.
The European OCP Experience Center is located very close to Amsterdam
Schiphol International Airport. The opening of the center coincides with
the first annual OCP Regional Summit which will be held in Amsterdam on
1 and 2 October 2018 at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180929005012/en/