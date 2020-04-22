Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Circle Logistics Providing FEMA with Real-Time Visibility of COVID-19 Medical Supply and Grocery Shipments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT

FORT WAYNE, IN , April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics, an industry-leading provider of ground transportation solutions across the U.S., announced today that the company is shipping loads for the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and providing the agency and its partners with real-time visibility of critical medical supply and grocery shipments.

“The COVID-19 crisis is completely different from the normal disaster that we deal with as a country,” said Andrew Smith, vice president of sales and operations, Circle Logistics. “When there’s a hurricane, forest fire or other natural disaster, supplies are going to the specific affected areas. With COVID-19, supplies are coming from and subsequently shipping—everywhere.”

Circle Logistics has shifted their entire transportation network to help manage the 700% increase in volume from customers moving critical medical supplies, like personal protective equipment (PPE), respirators and cots, as well as grocery shipments for major brands.

Circle’s partnership with Descartes MacroPoint is providing real-time location, status, and estimated time of arrival of the COVID-19 loads. This visibility enables the agency to closely monitor and evaluate the movement of all of freight via one platform and take corrective action before any potential supply chain disruptions occur. Circle’s entire workforce has mobilized to help fill the increased shipments for FEMA and other customers during the pandemic.

“Everyone in the Circle Logistics organization is working together, with many pulling after-hour shifts to get orders filled during the crisis,” continued Smith. “It’s the least we can do to help keep hospitals and people supplied with the medical tools and groceries they need.”

Established in Fort Wayne in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the country, servicing more than $200 million in freight spend in 2018. Circle’s large, privately-owned fleet fuels the delivery of a full lineup of trucking services, including dry van, temperature-controlled, flatbed, auto hauling, specialized or oversized, and expedited freight. Circle Logistics was ranked #43 on Transport Topics’ list of Top Freight Brokerage Firms in 2020.

For more information on Circle Logistics, please visit www.circledelivers.com.

Will Haraway
Lead Coverage
will@leadcoverage.com 
404.593.8320

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:19pMediaMath Partners with TVSquared to Deliver CTV Attribution
BU
04:19pGL's Cellular Network Monitoring Solution
GL
04:18pCFE : Modification of the modalities concerning the organization of the ordinary general meeting of May 7, 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic
PU
04:18pFUSION ANTIBODIES : Overcoming obstacles on the path to the clinic
PU
04:17pAXALTA COATING : Voltatex® Electrical Insulating Resins Used In Ventilators And Devices Producing N95 Facemasks In Fight Against Coronavirus
PR
04:17pNUTRITION FOR LONGEVITY : Launches ‘United 4 Longevity' to Provide ‘Farm-to-Frontline' Meals for Healthcare Workers
BU
04:16pREJLERS PUBL : Report from the Annual General Meeting of Rejlers AB (publ) on 22 April 2020
AQ
04:16pF.N.B. CORPORATION : Declares Cash Dividend of 12 Cents on Common Stock
PR
04:16pLENDINGTREE : Survey of Small Business Owners Finds Just 5% Received PPP Funds in First Round
PR
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
2LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent crude rises after coronavirus drags it to lowest since 1999
3BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis
4AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
5NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group