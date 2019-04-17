|
Circulars - [General Mandate / Re-election or Appointment of Director subject to Shareholders' Approval / Explanatory Statement for Repurchase of Shares] - Issue date: 17 Apr 2019
04/17/2019 | 12:18pm EDT
VEDAN INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
味 丹 國 際（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 02317)
PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS
AND
PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO
REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE SHARES
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening the Annual General Meeting to be held at Churchill Room 1-2, 26/F, The Park Lane Hong Kong, 310 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 14 May 2019 at 3:00 p.m. is set out on pages 21 to 25 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is also enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.vedaninternational.com).
Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting# (i.e. not later than 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, 12 May 2019) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting if they so wish. In such event, the form of proxy previously submitted will be deemed to be revoked.
#References to time and dates in this circular are to Hong Kong time and dates.
18 April 2019
CONTENTS
Page
Definitions .
1
Letter from the Board
1.
Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5
2.
Proposed Re-election of Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6
3.
Proposed Granting of General Mandate to Repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7
4.
Proposed Granting of General Mandate to Issue Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7
5.
Closure of Register of Members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
8
6.
Annual General Meeting and Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
8
7.
Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
9
Appendix I
- Details of the Retiring Directors Proposed to be
Re-elected at the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
10
Appendix II
- Explanatory Statement on the Share Buy-back Mandate . . . . . . . . . .
17
Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
21
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
"Annual General Meeting"the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Churchill Room 1-2, 26/F, The Park Lane Hong Kong, 310 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 14 May 2019 at 3:00 p.m., to consider and, if appropriate, to approve the resolutions contained in the notice of the meeting which is set out on pages 21 to 25 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof
"Articles of Association"
"Billion Power"
the articles of association of the Company currently in force
Billion Power Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Taiwan Vedan, which holds 512,082,512 Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date
the board of Directors
Vedan International (Holdings) Limited, a company incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
"Concord Worldwide"
Concord Worldwide Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated
in the British Virgin Islands and beneficially owned by Mr.
Yang, Kun-Chou, Mr. Yang, Kun-Hsiang, Mr. Yang, Yung-
Huang and Mr. Yang, Yung-Jen as to 28.3%, 30.0%, 13.4%
and 28.3% respectively, all of whom, together with Concord
Worldwide Holdings Ltd., are members of the Yang Family.
It directly holds 127,297,646 Shares as at the Latest
Practicable Date
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"High Capital"
"HK$"
"Hong Kong"
"Issuance Mandate"
"King International"
"Latest Practicable Date"
"Listing Rules"
High Capital Investments Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and beneficially owned by Mr. Yang, Chen-Wen, Mr. Yang, Tung, Mr. Yang, Wen- Hu, Ms. Yang, Wen-Yin, Ms. Yang, Shu-Hui and Ms. Yang, Shu-Mei as to 26.33%, 26.33%, 26.33%, 7.0%, 7.0%, and 7.0% respectively, all of whom, together with High Capital Investments Limited, are members of the Yang Family. It directly holds 127,297,646 Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China
a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to allot, issue or deal with additional Shares of not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of the proposed ordinary resolution contained in item 6 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting as set out on pages 21 to 25 of this circular
King International Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and beneficially owned by Mr. Yang, Tou-Hsiung and Mr. Yang, Cheng as to 65.0% and 35.0% respectively, both of whom, together with King International Limited, are members of the Yang Family. It directly holds 169,730,196 Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date
11 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in this circular
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
"Main Board"
"PRC"
"SFO"
"Share(s)"
"Share Buy-back Mandate"
"Shareholder(s)"
"Stock Exchange"
the stock exchange (excluding the option market) operated by the Stock Exchange which is independent from and operated in parallel with GEM of the Stock Exchange
the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this circular, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended from time to time
ordinary share(s) of US$0.01 each in the issued capital of the Company or if there has been a subsequent sub-division, consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital of the Company, shares forming part of the ordinary equity share capital of the Company
a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to repurchase Shares on the Stock Exchange of not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of the proposed ordinary resolution contained in item 5 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting as set out on pages 21 to 25 of this circular
holder(s) of Share(s)
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
