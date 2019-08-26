Log in
CircusTrix Ranks No. 1,333 on 2019 Inc. 5000

08/26/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that CircusTrix is No. 1,333 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This marks the third year in a row that CircusTrix has been recognized on the list, which represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment.

“CircusTrix is proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 among so many of America’s fastest-growing private companies,” said Fernando Eiroa, CEO of CircusTrix. “We have experienced such rapid growth in the last three years, and look forward to continuing that growth by expanding our existing network of more than 260 locations in the U.S., and more than 320 total locations globally.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The demand for experiential entertainment is increasing not just in the U.S., but worldwide. As it does, CircusTrix will be there to meet that demand with the best attractions the industry has to offer,” Eiroa said.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

ABOUT CIRCUSTRIX
Founded in 2011, CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline parks in the world with a network of more than 320 facilities worldwide. CircusTrix is the parent company of the DEFY, Sky Zone, Rockin’ Jump, SuperFly, and Ryze brands and is known as the leading innovator in adrenaline. CircusTrix is constantly creating new facilities and attractions that provide physical activity, facilitate shareable social media content, and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base. For more information on CircusTrix, visit http://www.circustrix.com.

Website | YouTube | Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT:
Codeword for CircusTrix
circustrix@codewordagency.com
435.632.5524

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
