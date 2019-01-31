CirrusMD : and Sanitas Medical Centers Collaborate to Virtually Serve More Than 200,000 Patients in Florida

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD, the market leader in chat-first virtual care delivery, today announced its new collaboration with Sanitas Medical Centers.

The initiative will address Sanitas' needs tied to rapid growth by enabling patients and their families to access instant, barrier-free conversation with a trusted Sanitas doctor via mobile or web when they need it most.

"We're thrilled about the CirrusMD and Sanitas collaboration, which builds on a shared commitment to viewing every medical experience through a patient's eyes," says CirrusMD Chief Operating Officer, Scott Johnson. "We're also eager to expand our scope and heighten focus on providing accessible, extraordinary virtual care experiences for Spanish-speaking patients."

With more than five years' experience operating at scale with similar national integrated delivery networks, including the largest integrated delivery network in the nation, the chat-first CirrusMD platform has been proven to lower emergency room costs, decrease wait times, and lower call center volume while driving utilization rates that far exceed telehealth industry norms. The CirrusMD partnership will perpetuate Sanitas' patient-focused reputation and renowned white-glove service model, which aims to control the cost of care while maintaining the highest levels of quality and patient satisfaction.

Available for patient access as of January 2019, the CirrusMD solution is white-labeled as Sanitas' healthcare platform and supports the Sanitas brand by providing:

On-demand patient access from any phone or web-enabled device, with an average physician response rate of 83 seconds or less

Seamless on-platform handoff between care resources

Custom patient programs proven to drive high patient engagement

"We have found in CirrusMD a unique virtual channel for our patients as it allows them to pick and choose, from chat to video and from mobile to desktop, how to interact with a Sanitas doctor," says Sanitas Florida Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Juan Estrada. "This initiative will deepen our relationship with our patients, provide greater continuity of care and help lower costs."

About Sanitas

Sanitas is a leading multinational health organization serving more than 3 million people with presence in Spain, the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, and the Philippines. Sanitas also includes educational and socially-focused organizations that complement its world of health mission. In the United States, Sanitas has 28 medical centers in Florida, Connecticut and New Jersey, serving more than 200,000 patients in close collaboration with local leading health insurance organizations. Sanitas brings a unique integrated care model that improves access to quality and culturally relevant primary and urgent care while reducing the total cost of care. To learn more about Sanitas, visit www.mysanitas.com .

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD partners with risk-bearing health plans to create happier, healthier, and more engaged members by offering on-demand virtual care they actually love to use. CirrusMD's chat-first care delivery platform enables near-instant access to a dedicated, board-certified physician network in under 90 seconds from any smartphone or web-enabled device, providing members with seamless, high-value care conversation that happens on their terms. Designed to deliver an unparalleled user experience, the CirrusMD platform drives average member utilization rates up to triple telehealth industry averages. CirrusMD has partnered with over a dozen major national payers and healthcare systems to deliver extraordinary virtual care to more than two million covered lives across the nation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Denver, CO, CirrusMD is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Andy Altorfer and co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Blake McKinney, M.D.

