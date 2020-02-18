Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cisbay to Attend Commodity Classic Focusing on Innovative and Risk-free Solutions for Farmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 08:54pm EST

San Jose, California, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisbay Global, a microbial technology company, will be attending the Commodity Classic Show, an event that features the latest technology, equipment, and innovation in the agricultural industry.

The Commodity Classic will take place later this month in San Antonio, Texas and will also include educational sessions, keynote speakers, tours, and networking opportunities. Cisbay’s extensive research and innovative product solutions provide farmers with a unique opportunity to improve soil fertility and increase NPK conversion uptake.

While on a mission to create synergistic microbial communities, Cisbay will provide trade show attendees a unique encounter to better understand the extensive role microbes play in crop development and how to treat and improve soil quality while ensuring it’s an affordable and favorable solution for farmers. The AGN family of products is formulated to suit all crops and irrigation systems.

Cisbay can be found at booth 1631 (closest to the Hall 3 Entrance) and will offer an exclusive, risk-free opportunity for farmers to experience the benefits of the technology first-hand. More details can be found by visiting the Cisbay Booth at space 1631, but as a general program overview:

A new farmer will have the opportunity to only pay 50% at the delivery of product, and if the farmer does not see a favorable return on investment, then Cisbay will refund the initial payment. Should the grower have a positive experience, the remaining 50% will be due upon harvest.

An additional 20% discount will be offered to the first 500 farmers and up to 1 million acres for attendees at the Commodity Classic 2020.

With two high performing years as a historical reference, in 2019, nearly 50,000 acres found profound incredible results as members of the pilot program where yield increased between 12-20% for crops including soybean, corn, cotton, rice, and alfalfa.

The opportunity for Commodity Classic attendees to experience such improvements will be made for those who visit the company at booth space 1631.

While the event features innovative and key advancements within the agricultural industry, it’s important to note that in 2019, Cisbay was recognized for their contributions to the industry by being able to reverse the results of soil depletion by utilizing their breakthrough formulation of beneficial organic microorganisms earning them the prestigious Revolutionary Microbes for Plant Growth Award, as well as the Water Remediation Technology Award.

###

About Cisbay Global

Cisbay researches and provides advanced microbial solutions that rejuvenate the soil and treat wastewater globally. Besides the U.S. market, Cisbay’s beneficial microbes are currently applied in more than 10 international markets. Its sustainable soil remediation and water treatment solutions help farmers increase yields and profitability while optimizing their inorganic inputs, thereby, reducing GHG emissions, runoffs and industrial effluents that pollute waterways.

Attachment 

Media contact: Demi Miller
Tel: (408) 669-5266
Email: demi@cisbay.com
For more information, visit cisbay.com

Primary Logo

Cisbay Empowers Farmers at Commodity Classic 2020

Cisbay to attend Commodity Classic focusing on innovative and risk-free solutions for farmers

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:41pForeign pilots at Chinese airlines return home on unpaid leave as demand plummets
RE
09:41pBiotech Institute Secures Novel Propagation Technology
BU
09:39pCOPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Announces Closing of Private Placement
AQ
09:33pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS : Earnings Release - 4Q19 and 2019
PU
09:33pThe Launch of Interoperable QR Payment Linkage between Cambodia and Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand.
PU
09:31pCosmetic Skin Care Market 2019-2023 | Presence of Premium Brands to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:29pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch 10.4-inch XGA Color TFT-LCD Module
PU
09:28pFLETCHER BUILDING : to build new plasterboard manufacturing and distribution facility in Tauranga
PU
09:27pU.S. judge rejects Huawei challenge to federal law restricting its business
RE
09:19pOIL SEARCH : STEM Roadshow attracts young talent
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals
3Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Finds Debris in Fuel Tanks of Undelivered MAX Jets
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN :'s Most Advanced Mobile Communications Satellite Launches

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group