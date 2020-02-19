Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cisco Brewers : Releases Pint Break Double IPA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 12:27pm EST

Inspired by the rugged beauty of its New England coastal home, Cisco Brewers’ new spring seasonal is a big, bold Double IPA made for sitting back and watching the waves

Cisco Brewers is celebrating New England’s strong water culture with its brand new spring seasonal Pint Break Double IPA. The big, hoppy, and fruit-forward India Pale Ale clocks in at 8.7% ABV and 60 IBU. Pint Break Double IPA will be available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft across the Northeast.

“Winters in the Northeast can be damn cold, and Pint Break Double IPA is the perfect beer to enjoy while waiting for the early spring thaw,” said Cisco Brewers Brand Manager Neil Carroll. “The name evokes Cisco Brewer’s coastal heritage and the laid-back water culture that encourages taking a break to enjoy a delicious pint.”

Pint Break Double IPA is brewed with a blend of Citra, Galaxy, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops that lend fruit-forward nuances while a clean malty backbone keeps the beer well-balanced and easy-drinking. The 4-pack, 16-ounce can package marks a change for the Cisco Brewers portfolio, as the brand plans to release more of its popular beers such as Whale’s Tale Pale Ale, Getaway IPA, and Gripah grapefruit IPA into this package format to better meet demand in the New England market.

For more about Cisco Brewers, follow us on Instagram @ciscobrewers.

Pint Break Double IPA

Pint Break Double IPA is made for those looking to chill out and just watch the waves pound down against the shoreline. At 8.7% ABV, it’s a big and well-balanced IPA this is hoppy, fruit-forward, and refreshing. And whether you’re Johnny Utah out chasing sets, or just Johnny toes-in-the-sand with a cold pint in-hand, Pint Break is brewed to help everyone simply sit back and relax.

Hops: Citra, Galaxy, Simcoe, Mosaic
ABV: 8.7% ABV
IBU: 60

About Cisco Brewers

Cisco Brewers is Nantucket’s first and only craft brewery and prides itself on celebrating a deep-rooted New England island heritage through its portfolio of approachable, sessionable and coastally-inspired beers.

Founded near Cisco Beach in 1995 by hard-working, entrepreneurial islanders who began selling beer from their outdoor brewery, Cisco Brewers has gained a cult-like following across the Northeast, built on its laid-back, good times lifestyle. Its open-air beer garden on Nantucket Island aims to connect travelers, tourists, and locals alike over a refreshing pint or two, and has been named a top travel destination by Time Magazine, The Huffington Post, Travel & Leisure, and Men’s Journal.

In addition to its Nantucket location, Cisco Brewers operates a brewpub in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and other seasonal pop-up pubs throughout New England, including one in Boston’s vibrant Seaport district.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pINVITATION HOMES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:57pSoma Capital Partners Acquires Murphy Crossing Office / R&D Campus for $130 Million
GL
05:56pHILTON WORLDWIDE : 02.19.20Hilton Supply Leader Reflects on Importance and Impact of Creating Opportunities and Driving Diversity Among Suppliers
PU
05:56pTOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION : Proposed Private Placement Raising a Minimum of US$9.1 Million to Accelerate Ortoire Exploration Program
PU
05:54pBANK OF MONTREAL : The Financial Women's Association of New York (FWA) Continues its Commitment of the Back2Business™ Return to Work Program
AQ
05:51pMAKOLAB SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : is in the black yet another year. A company with a twofold increase in its net profit in 2019
PU
05:50pNORTHERN DATA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:50pDALET SA : 2019 revenues: eur 58.5 million (+5%)
AN
05:48pCobalt Boats Celebrates 1 Million Hours Without a Lost-Time Injury
GL
05:46pXEROX : PrimeLink B9100 Series sets new standard in monochrome by printing documents better, faster and smarter.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1'MADE IN RUSSIA' PASSENGER JET FINDS A SINGLE BUYER: Aeroflot
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
4Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : Liberian, Dutch and Indonesian NGOs Report ING Bank Over Oil Palm Investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group