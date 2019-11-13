Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cisco forecast disappoints as global worries weigh on client spending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 06:56pm EST
A man passes under a Cisco logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday forecast second-quarter revenue and profit below expectations as increasing global economic uncertainties kept clients away from spending more on its routers and switches.

Shares of the company fell 5% to $46.01 after bell as investors worry over the growth of the network gear maker, which has been shifting its focus to cyber security and software.

Wall Street has been fretting over the impact of the U.S.-China trade war on the company's sale of switches and routers, as some of these are made in China.

Cisco said in August U.S. tariffs along with Chinese customers shunning its network gear were hurting its business.

Total product orders fell 4% in the first quarter, with product orders in Asia Pacific, Japan and China region slipping 5%, Cisco said.

"We began to see some early signs of some macro impact towards the end of Q4. And we just basically saw that continue throughout the quarter," Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins said on a post earnings call with analysts.

"The entire (first) quarter was worse than we had expected when we began and it was fairly broad-based."

Elazar Advisors analyst Chaim Siegel said the company's results pointed to a slowdown spreading globally, which was not a good sign for global confidence on spending.

Cisco expects revenue in the current quarter to drop by 3% to 5% from a year earlier to between $12.07 billion to $11.82 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $12.77 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It forecast adjusted profit to be between 75 cents and 77 cents per share, below analysts' average estimate of 79 cents.

"This is not a one-quarter problem. It's likely a multiple quarter problem. We expect street estimates to come down across multiple quarters," Needham analyst Alex Henderson said.

The company's software and cyber security businesses helped the Dow-component beat estimates for the first quarter ended Oct. 26. Excluding items, Cisco earned 84 cents per share and beat estimates of 81 cents.

By Akanksha Rana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:20pSTRIKE ENERGY : 14-11-2019 2019 AGM Chairman's Address and Presentation (3 MB)
PU
07:20pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Ordinary letters rate increase not opposed
PU
07:16pMIKE HENRY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:12pJapan's third-quarter economic growth slumps to one-year low as trade war bites
RE
07:10pTRADE TRUCE UNLIKELY IN 2020 BUT U.S. RECESSION FEARS RECEDE : economists - Reuters poll
RE
07:07pUK house prices slip as market awaits election - RICS
RE
07:05pHANNANS : Ground EM Surveys at Forrestania
PU
07:03pUber launches new safety features in UK as it fights for new license
RE
06:58pWeWork losses widen to $1.25 billion amid record office space expansion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JUST EAT PLC : Takeaway CEO says does not want to overpay in $5.5 billion Just Eat bid
2BMW AG : Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory - report
3Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Covetrus, ..
4NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Z Holdings confirms merger talks with Line
5AFRICA OIL CORP. : AFRICA OIL: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group