Cision : 2018 State of the Media Year in Review Infographic

01/21/2019 | 01:34pm EST

From layoffs, buyouts and editor departures, to print closures, publishing shifts and one horrific, deadly attack on a media outlet, it is probably safe to say that 2018 was not a very good year for media. Now that we have welcomed the New Year, let's take a look back at the most memorable and game-changing events that shaped the media industry in the past year.

We kicked off 2018 with beloved editor, Elaine Welteroth of Teen Vogue, announcing her departure. And that was just the beginning of the constant stream of top editorial departures that happened in 2018. Many of the editors left editorial all together and joined the branded side of businesses like YouTube, Snapchat, etc. On the publishing side, Meredith completed its takeover of Time Inc, Bustle Digital Group solidified its position as an important owner of digital media, Tronc sold a significant chunk of its California News Group, and Hearst, Bonnier Corp., and Conde Nast all cut down frequencies or completed ceased publishing of some of the oldest titles.

Layoffs and buyouts occurred multiple times in 2018 across all media: From CNN and the New Your Daily News, to Vanity Fair and ESPN, staffs were diminished in high volumes. And then there were the complete closures of many outlets (both print and online) like Rookie, The Weekly Standard, The Village Voice, and Mic.

It wasn't all doom and gloom, however. Essence magazine was saved by a new owner in January, PBS NewsHour named Judy Woodruff sole anchor, Lindsay Peoples Wagner took the helm of Teen Vogue, and Tribune Media withdrew from its $3.9 billion buyout by Sinclair.

For a completed month-by-month breakdown of what happened in media in 2018, see our infographic below.

Tags : media relations

Disclaimer

Cision Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 18:33:01 UTC
