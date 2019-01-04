Cision : 2019 State of the Media Sweepstakes Rules

SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT'S CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility. The Cision State of the Media Sweepstakes (the 'Sweepstakes') is offered by Cision US Inc. ('Sponsor'), and is open to those journalists in Cision's existing database who are US or Canadian residents, 18 years or older, and receive an invitation to participate in this survey. Invites are non-transferrable. Sponsor's staff (including its affiliates' staff) and their immediate family members (parents, children, spouses, siblings) and members of the same household are not eligible to accept to participate. Advertising or promotional agencies, or anyone involved in the development or fulfillment of this Sweepstakes, and federal, state and local government employees are also not eligible. The Sweepstakes and participation is subject to Sponsor's Privacy Policy ( https://www.cision.com/us/legal/privacy-policy/ ) , which are incorporated as part of these official rules (the 'Official Rules'). The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant's ('Entrant') full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor's decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein and Sponsor verification.

Data Collection. By entering the Sweepstakes, Entrant consents to all the necessary rights for the data collection, sharing and use resulting from Entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes, and as provided in Sponsor's Privacy Policy. If you do not wish to receive information from Sponsor in the future, please click 'unsubscribe' from future emails or contact Cision journalist support directly ( us@cision.com ). By entering, each Entrant acknowledges that Sponsor has the right at all times to disclose information as necessary to satisfy any law, regulation or valid governmental request.

Promotion Period. The Sweepstakes begins on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and ends on Monday, February 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET (the 'Promotion Period'). Sponsor's computer is the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes.

How to Enter. To enter the Sweepstakes during the Promotion Period, Entrant must do the following: (a) click on the survey link emailed to you; and (b) follow the on-screen instructions and complete the entry (hereinafter, the 'Entry'). All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. If, in the opinion and sole and absolute discretion of Sponsor, any entry violates any law, rule or regulation or infringes upon the rights of any third party, is inaccurate, illegible, incomplete or irregular in any way, or otherwise does not comply with these Official Rules, Sponsor may disqualify the entry. This Sweepstakes may be canceled in the event that, in the sole discretion of Sponsor, an insufficient number of eligible entries are received. Entry is limited to one entry per person during the Promotion Period.

Prizes, Drawings and Notification of Winners. At the conclusion of the Promotion Period, five (5) winners (each a 'Winner' and collectively, the 'Winners') will be randomly selected from among all eligible Entries, and awarded an Amazon gift card valued at $100 US Dollars (the 'Prize'). The total approximate retail value of all Prizes is $500 US Dollars, Entrants need not be present at the drawing to win. Sponsor will notify the Winner using the email address provided in the Entry. The Winners shall be notified no later than February 20, 2019

Winning a Prize is subject to validation and verification of eligibility and compliance with all the terms and conditions set forth in these Rules. Except where prohibited by law, a Winner who accepts the Prize may be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release and provide any additional information that may be required by Sponsor. If required, the Winners must return all such required documents via fax (or as otherwise instructed) within forty-eight (48) hours with originals being sent via U.S. Mail within seven (7) days following attempted notification or such potential finalist/winner will be deemed to have forfeited the Prize and another Winner may be selected. If a Winner is considered a minor in his/her jurisdiction of residence, such documents must be signed by his/her parent or legal guardian and the Prize will be awarded in the name of and delivered to minor's parent/legal guardian. If a potential winner does not meet the eligibility requirements and/or is ineligible for any other reason (including noncompliance with these Official Rules) or a potential winner does not execute an affidavit within the seven (7) day notice, he/she may be disqualified, his/her Prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected from all remaining eligible Entries. All notification requirements, as well as other requirements within these Rules, will be strictly enforced.

No transfer, substitution or cash equivalent for a Prize is allowed, except at Sponsor's sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize for one of equal or greater value if the designated Prize should become unavailable for any reason. Winners are solely responsible for any local, state or federal taxes, and any other taxes, fees and costs connected with winning the Prize. Where applicable, U.S. federal regulations require the issuance of a 1099 Form to the Winner of any Prize with a value in excess of $600 US Dollars.

Delivery of Prizes. Sponsor will email the Prizes to the Winners within 7 days of the conclusion of the Sweepstakes. The Prizes will be emailed to the email address provided on the Entry.

Publicity. Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes Entrant's and Winner's consent to Sponsor's and its agents' use of the Entrant's and Winner's name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, biographical information, testimonials, statements, Prize information, and/or hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further payment or consideration. By entering this Sweepstakes and/or accepting a Prize, each Entrant and Winner agrees to participate in any and all publicity and promotional activities (except where prohibited) in connection with this Sweepstakes as reasonably designated by Sponsor. Submission of an Entry grants Sponsor and its agents the right in perpetuity to reproduce, publish, use, edit, adapt and/or modify such entry information, in any way, in any and all media, without limitation and without compensation to Entrant. Sponsor is not responsible for human error, theft, destruction, or damage to entries, or other factors beyond its reasonable control.

Release. BY PARTICIPATING OR ACCEPTING A PRIZE, ENTRANTS RELEASE AND AGREE TO HOLD HARMLESS THE SPONSOR, SWEEPSTAKES PARTNERS, PRIZE SUPPLIERS, AND THEIR RESPECTIVE PARENTS, ITS OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, AND CONTRACTORS ('RELEASED PARTIES') FROM ANY AND ALL EXISTING OR FUTURE ACTUAL OR ALLEGED ACTIONS, CLAIMS AND/OR LIABILITIES OF WHATEVER NATURE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO PERSONAL INJURY, BODILY INJURY (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION WRONGFUL DEATH AND DISABILITY), PROPERTY DAMAGE, AND LOSS OR DAMAGE OF ANY OTHER KIND, ARISING IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, FROM ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE OR MISUSE OF THE PRIZE, PARTICIPATION IN THIS, AND/OR PARTICIPATION IN ANY CONTEST OR PRIZE RELATED ACTIVITIES.

Limitations of Liability. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by Entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; (5) late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen mail. No more than the stated number of Prizes will be awarded. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of Prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the stated number of Prizes by a random drawing from among all eligible Prize claims.

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by Entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; (5) late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen mail. No more than the stated number of Prizes will be awarded. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of Prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the stated number of Prizes by a random drawing from among all eligible Prize claims. Cancellation, Suspension or Modification. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor's reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and in such event, Sponsor may select the Winner(s) from the Eligible Entries received prior to cancellation or suspension, in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, and to prosecute or cooperate in the prosecution of any such individual, to the fullest extent permitted by law. The use of automated or third-party software or website to play the Sweepstakes is prohibited. Electronically or mechanically reproduced entries shall be disqualified. In the event of a dispute, all Entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the e-mail account used to submit the Entry. For these purposes, the e-mail account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to the e-mail address by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with such email account. Disqualified or ineligible Entrants shall forfeit any awarded Prizes. Any attempt to submit an Entry using multiple or different email addresses will disqualify such Entry and the Entrant may be disqualified and any awarded Prizes may be forfeited. Forfeited Prizes may be re-awarded to alternate Winners in Sponsor's sole discretion. All properly claimed Prizes will be awarded provided a sufficient number of Eligible Entries are received. Sponsor's failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. Notice of suspension/modification will be posted at https://www.cision.com/us/2019/01/2019-state-media-sweepstakes-rules/.

Disputes. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the Entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Maryland without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Maryland or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Maryland. Any controversy or claim arising out of or relating to these Official Rules and/or the Sweepstakes shall be settled by the appropriate state or federal court located in the State of Maryland. Except where prohibited, Entrant agrees to waive all rights to a jury trial in any action or proceeding instituted in connection with these Official Rules, including without limitation the Sweepstakes.

Winners List. For the names of the Prize Winners, send a self-addressed, stamped, #10 envelope to: Cision State of the Media Sweepstakes Winners List Request, Cision US Inc. 1300 East 9th Street, Suite 700, Cleveland, OH 44114. Winners Lists will be sent when the Promotion Period is over. Requests for Winners Lists must be received by March 20, 2019

Sponsor. Cision US Inc., 130 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago, IL 60601

Tags : Cision News