Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cision : Embrace the TEAM Approach to Become a Modern Communicator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 12:47pm EST

Today we welcome a new age in modern communications - an age where PR pros buck the status quo and start to think differently about how to bring tangible value to an organization.

Comms pros can no longer fracture the tenets of their profession: media targeting, content distribution, monitoring and campaign analysis need to be redefined and aligned under a new strategy called Earned Media Management.

Earned Media Management is the combination of technology, data, processes and analysis to modernize comms from an expense into a business driver - and a great way to implement this is by adopting the TEAM model. To learn more about the TEAM and Earned Media Management download The Modern Communicator Playbook: A Guide On Transforming Public Relations And Earned Media For The Better, and check out the infographic below.

Tags : marketing strategy

Disclaimer

Cision Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 17:46:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27pU.S. Oil-Rig Count Up by 3 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes
DJ
01:27pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR GSM, MU, TYME AND SVXY : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
01:24pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR DNKEY, SOGO, XRAY AND NVDA : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
01:24pMRC GLOBAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
01:21pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Bristow Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:19pCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:18pFOCUS GRAPHITE : is Pleased to Announce GRAFOID's Worldwide Launch of its Innovative Suite of Oxidized Graphene Products – GNOX™
AQ
01:17pTRAKM8 : Prime announces new pricing and 30-day contract
PU
01:17pEARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES : Undertakes $1M Financing
AQ
01:16pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR ARLO, AGN AND UXIN : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2Vivendi shares rally as UMG hits the right notes
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
4SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..
5TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY : TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Disclosure of significant shareholding

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.