Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cision : Falcon.io Presents Second Annual Spark Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 03:11am EDT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire / -- Falcon.io will present Spark, a marketing conference for digital natives, taking place in central Copenhagen on November 14, 2019, and featuring speakers from digitally pioneering companies like MTV, BBC, LinkedIn, HarperCollins, and many more.

Falcon.io, a leading social media management platform provider, is proud to present Spark for the second time, welcoming digital marketers of all levels to a day built around knowledge sharing, hands-on workshops, and meaningful conversation. The event will feature over 30 talks, workshops, panel discussions, and roundtables hosted by industry leaders.

'We are so beyond excited for Spark 2019,' said Dino Kuckovic, Spark Organizer and Community Marketing Lead at Falcon.io. 'Last year was a great experiment, and all our hypotheses were proven correct. So this year we're taking everything we learned and making Spark even more impactful for our attendees with knowledgeable speakers, relevant topics, and lots of opportunities to network with their peers.'

Program Details
Unlike traditional conferences that focus on bringing in CEOs, founders, and C-level executives, the speakers at Spark are actual practitioners of marketing, getting their hands dirty in the nitty-gritty of day-to-day marketing challenges.

The one-day conference will be broken into four different tracks of four or five sessions each, plus four keynote presentations. The four tracks will cover Advertising and Analytics, Social Media Marketing, Digital Branding, and Research and Strategy, respectively.

Within each track is a diverse lineup of speakers, all ready to share practical, hands-on advice for modern marketers on topics such as:

  • Choosing KPIs and Measuring Marketing Impact (Bram de Jonge, Senior Account Relationship Manager, AdRoll)
  • The Intersection of Social Media and Social Activism (Nandini Jammi, Founding Organizer, Sleeping Giants)
  • The Future of Social Ads (Alex McNab-Lundbäck, Social Media Consultant)
  • Marketing to the Woke Generation (Kaitlyn WonJung Chang, Chief Operating Officer, KOBZA AND THE HUNGRY EYES)
  • How to Use Social Media for Growth Hacking (Casper Emil Rouchmann, Growth Hacker, Templafy)

Event Details & Ticket Purchases
Spark will be held on Thursday, November 14 at Lokomotivværkstedet in Copenhagen. Registration opens at 8:30am and sessions run throughout the day until 5:30pm. An afterparty follows immediately in the same location until 9:00pm.

Tickets are available via the event websitehttps://www.falcon.io/spark/. With the Early Bird discount, available until September 30, tickets cost €499, after which time they will be sold at full price, or €599.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, please visit our website: https://www.falcon.io/spark/

Spark 2018 Recap Video
Take a look back at the highlights from the first annual Spark conference:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5R1uubTOq4s

About Falcon.io
Falcon.io, a Cision company, offers an integrated SaaS platform for social media listening, engaging, publishing, measuring, advertising and managing customer data. The company enables its clients to explore the full potential of digital marketing by managing multiple customer touchpoints from one platform. Falcon.io's diverse and global client portfolio includes Carlsberg, Toyota, William Grant & Sons, Momondo, Panasonic, Coca-Cola, and many more.

Media Contact:
Cision:
Rebecca Dersh
Manager, PR and Earned Media
Rebecca.Dersh@cision.com

Disclaimer

Cision Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 07:11:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:12aU.S. briefly overtakes Saudi Arabia as top oil exporter - IEA
RE
04:12aJXTG : Construction of New Research Center at Tohoku University Begins with Blessing Ceremony
PU
04:12aNEW FLYER INDUSTRIES : celebrates TransLink's launch of renewable zero-emission mobility; begins operation of CUTRIC's Pan-Canadian Electric Bus Demonstration in Vancouver
PU
04:12aBAKKAFROST : receives GMO-free certification
PU
04:11aSaudi, Russia call for better compliance with oil cuts
RE
04:11aSKF : automatic lubrication proving popular in supply ship applications
AQ
04:07aUNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS : Change in substantial holding
PU
04:07aPREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Premier Asset Management Group
PU
04:07aKENNEDY WILSON : Revision of Memorandum for Provision of Real Estate Information and Other Items
PU
04:07aTIME FOR TEA : Unilever publishes full global list of Tea Suppliers
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
3BAT cutting 2,300 jobs as new CEO Bowles spurs changes
4AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : pushes back profitability target to fiscal 2020
5FTSE 100 : BAT cutting 2,300 jobs as new CEO Bowles spurs changes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group