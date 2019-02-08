Log in
Cision : Media Moves at Bloomberg and Fox News Channel, Reporter Re-Joins Buzzfeed

02/08/2019 | 05:10pm EST

Wendy Benjaminson has moved to the Washington, D.C. bureau of Bloomberg to become the tax team leader. Most recently, she was with McClatchy Newspapers, where she was managing editor. Prior to that, Benjaminson was with Associated Press for over ten years, serving as a Texas news editor, and bureau chief in Washington, D.C.

Former Congressman, Trey Gowdy, has signed on to Fox News Channel as a contributor, offering political and legal analysis across both Fox News Channel and FOX Business Network's programming. Prior to joining Fox, Gowdy represented South Carolina's Fourth Congressional District. In addition to his new role, Gowdy will also be practicing law with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP.

Express desk editor, Farah Mohamed, will be joining the Washington, D.C. bureau of The New York Times as deputy weekend editor, beginning in March of 2019. Mohamed joined NYT in Nov. 2018, pitching in at any news desk that needed assistance. Before NYT, she was managing editor for The WorldPost.

The Washington Post welcomes Toluse Olorunnipa as a White House reporter for the paper. His position will shift later in the year, transitioning to become a full-time campaign reporter, with a focus on the Democratic primary. Olorunnipa has covered the White House and Congress with Bloomberg until 2015, and was a Florida correspondent when he first started there in 2013.

Contributing editor for The Atlantic, Rosie Gray, will be re-joining Buzzfeed as a media and politics reporter. Her first stint at Buzzfeed was from 2012 to 2016, where she reported on the presidential election. Gray, who is finishing a book, will be returning to the online outlet April 1, 2019.

Kelly Ford has headed back to Cumulus Media New York station WNSH-FM to host Kelly Ford in the Morning. The show airs weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Ford was originally with WNSH in 2013, hosting mid-days for the station before moving to the syndicated show, Ty, Kelly & Chuck.

iHeartMedia New York station WOR-AM has launched WOR Tonight, spotlighting a mix of top news stories, politics, movies, TV, Broadway, pop culture and consumer issues in the New York area. The show features Lis Wiehl, who has transitioned from television to radio news, as host. Wiehl had a 15-year run as a legal analyst for Fox News, appearing frequently on The O'Reilly Factor, Lou Dobbs Tonight, Your World with Neil Cavuto, and more. Also hosting is media reporter for The Hill, Joe Concha. On top of his work as a host and reporter, he is frequently seen on Fox News as a media analyst.

Alyson Bruner has joined Spectrum 1 News Milwaukee as a weekend anchor and reporter. She comes from WOIO-TV in Cleveland, Ohio, where she was a fill-in anchor and reporter. Prior to that, she was a reporter in Kansas City with KSHB-TV.

The Cision research team makes over 20,000 media updates to our influencer database each day! If you have a media move, send it to mediamoves@cision.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/media_moves.

Tags : media relations

Disclaimer

Cision Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 22:09:02 UTC
HOT NEWS
