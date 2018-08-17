Cision : Media Moves at Hearst Magazines & NYT, a Departure at Nylon

Cat Zakrzewski will join The Washington Post as the anchor of a new PowerPost newsletter on the intersection of Washington and Silicon Valley. She starts Aug. 20. Zakrzweski spent the last two-and-a-half years as a venture capital reporter for The Wall Street Journal based in San Francisco. Prior to that, she wrote about tech policy for TechCrunch and interned for the Boston Globe in Washington, D.C.

The New York Times has boosted its Investigations and Metro units by promoting and reshuffling some of its staff:

Dean Murphy has been promoted to an associate masthead editor, and will lead the Investigations division alongside Rebecca Corbett. Murphy was previously the NYT's BizDay editor for four and a half years and the weekend editor for more than a year. He has been with the paper since 2002. has been promoted to an associate masthead editor, and will lead the Investigations division alongside Rebecca Corbett. Murphy was previously the NYT's BizDay editor for four and a half years and the weekend editor for more than a year. He has been with the paper since 2002.

Over on the Metro side, Clifford J. Levy has been named Metro editor, upped from deputy managing editor. He is a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, who has been with the NYT since 1990.

Susan Chira has stepped down from the interim Metro editor position, and has resumed her role as senior correspondent and editor on gender issues.

Kate Lewis has been named chief content officer of Hearst Magazines, effective immediately. The announcement comes less than two weeks after former Hearst chief content officer Joanna Coles abruptly left the company. Lewis joined Hearst Magazines Digital Media in 2014 as vice president, content operations and editorial director. She was promoted to senior vice president in 2016.

Longtime Nylon style director Dani Stahl has left the title after 17 years. She was named style director in 2007, and previously worked as accessories editor for the magazine. She is also a stylist and consultant, and a fixture on the global fashion scene.

Mediaite has welcomed Caleb Howe as morning editor. He comes from RedState, where he most recently served as managing editor. He has also written for National Review, USA Today, American Spectator and Townhall. Mediaite is a website discussing current media coverage and top stories and how the top networks, newspapers and online outlets are handling the top stories.

Meghna Chakrabarti and David Folkenflik are the new hosts of On Point, the nationally syndicated show on WBUR's Radio Boston, effective Aug 20. Chakrabarti will host the national two-hour morning program Monday through Thursday. She is leaving her post as a host of Radio Boston. Folkenflik will host on Fridays out of New York, and will remain the media correspondent for NPR.

Christian Henson has joined Spectrum Newsin Charlotte, North Carolina as a reporter. He comes from KTAL-TV in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he spent the last four years as a reporter. Before that, he worked at KAMC 28 News in Lubbock, Texas, and WTEN-TV in Albany, New York.

Kevin Carpenter has joined ABC'sWAOW-TV in Wausau, Wisconsin, as news director. He previously spent more than three decades at WLS-TV in Chicago, most recently as manager of web site operations.

