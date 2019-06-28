Cision : Media Moves at People magazine & New York Post, KPWR-FM Brings on Celebrity Morning Host

People magazine has appointed a new deputy editor, and promoted three current staff members:

First, Wendy Naugle is the new deputy editor for the magazine. She takes over from Dan Wakeford, who was promoted to editor in chief in April. Naugle comes from Glamour magazine, where she started as health director and most recently served as executive editor.

Executive editor Kate Coyne has been promoted to editorial director of entertainment. In her new role, she will continue to lead 'The Beautiful' and 'Sexiest Man Alive' issues, as well as a new franchise of first-person essays by celebrities. Coyne has been with People since 2008, joining as senior editor for television content.

Cynthia Sanz has also been bumped up from executive editor to editorial director. She is now the lead on human interest coverage, and will oversee the magazine's crime TV series, People Magazine Investigates. Sanz has been with People for 30 years, starting as executive editor. Prior to that, she was a features writer with the Dallas Morning News.

West coast editor, Lizz Leonard, has been promoted to West coast executive editor, leading the California bureau. She will focus on celebrity and Hollywood coverage.

New York Post has brought on Jon Levine as a politics reporter, covering the 2020 presidential elections and campaigns. He comes from TheWrap, where he was a media editor. He was previously with Mediaite as senior editor and Mic as a staff writer.

Real estate and business reporter, Zachery Eanes, is stepping into a newly created innovation and technology reporter role for both The News & Observer and the Herald-Sun. His topics of coverage include technology startups, businesses, biotechnology and education issues.

The Athletic has hired Kavitha A. Davidson as a reporter covering sports business. She was previously a writer at espnW and a sports columnist with Bloomberg View, focusing on the intersection of sports and business, culture, race, and gender. Before that, she was an associate world editor and sports trends writer for The Huffington Post.

After 40 years, Bob Ley has retired from ESPN where he was most recently hosting Outside the Lines for the network. Ley had been on a leave of absence since Oct. 2018, and extended that leave in May 2019, until announcing his retirement via Twitter. He joined ESPN as an anchor on SportsCenter in 1979, moving on to host NFL drafts and NCAA selections. Ley started hosting Outside the Lines in 1990, while simultaneously hosting E:60 on Sundays.

Sinclair's Washington, D.C. station WJLA-TV has brought on Kristen Powers as a morning reporter on 'Good Morning Washington.' Powers comes from Bakersfield, CA, where she was a reporter with KBAK-TV. In the past, she has freelanced for Bustle, and served as a reporter for KNWA-TV in Washington, D.C.

Meruelo Media's KPWR-FM Los Angeles, CA market station has appointed actor, singer, rapper, producer, and television host, Nick Cannon, as morning host. Cannon has previous radio experience, at one point hosting mornings on WNOW-FM in New York. He is best known for hosting America's Got Talent, The Masked Singer and MTV's Wild 'N Out.

The Cision research team makes over 20,000 media updates to our influencer database each day! If you have a media move, send it to mediamoves@cision.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/media_moves.