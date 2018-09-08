Cision : New Deputy Managing Editor at LA Times, Additions at NYT, WSJ & USA Today

Sewell Chan, an international news editor at The New York Times, has been named deputy managing editor of the Los Angeles Times. Sewall has been with NYT since 2004, where he started as a Metro reporter. Since then, he has held positions as a Washington correspondent, deputy managing editor of the opinion page, and an international news editor focused on Europe. He is set to start his new role in late Sept.

The New York Times welcomed prior POLITICO reporter Eliza Shapiro. In her most recent position, she covered education, with a focus on policy, charter schools, and special education. She is covering the same beat with NYT for the Metro desk. Before POLITICO, Shapiro was a reporter covering national affairs for The Daily Beast.

Christopher Stewart joined the investigative team of The Wall Street Journal as deputy editor. Stewart has been with WSJ since 2011, where he has served as deputy media and marketing bureau chief, senior special writer in charge of investigations, and an editor on the financial investigations team. He came from The New York Observer where he was deputy editor.

USA Today is reportedly tripling its investigative team, and has added the following staff:

Amy Pyle , the editor in chief for The Center for Investigative Reporting, is joining USA Today as an editor on the investigative team. Pyle has been with The Center since 2012, first as a senior editor, then as managing editor.

Matt Doig is also joining as a Networks Investigations Editor. He was most recently with the Los Angeles Times as the assistant managing editor for the investigations team.

Music director and afternoon on air personality, Rick Roberts, has been upped to assistant program director at Cumulus Media's WNTQ-FM in Syracuse, New York. He can still be heard on air weekdays at 3pm.

NBC Cleveland, Ohio affiliate station WKYC-TV hired Adam Miller as news director. Miller was previously with NBC's Today Show, where he has been producing in some capacity since 2008.

Larry Wnorowski has left Adams Radio Group's Salisbury-Ocean City, MD station, WKHI-FM, where he was program director and morning on-air personality. There is currently no news on where he is moving to, or possible career changes. WKHI-FM itself is in the middle of a total station overhaul, including call letters.

Cumulus Columbia, SC WTCB-FM' s program director and on air personality, Brent Johnson, has left he station. Johnson has also left his positions at WNKT-FM, but will continue to host the USC Gamecocks football coverage.

