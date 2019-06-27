Cision : Photography Tips for Any Kind of Weather, Come Rain or Shine

See the original post on Beyond Bylines.

No matter how closely a photographer follows the weather report, they know it can change in an instant, potentially throwing a wrench into outdoor photography plans.

But being prepared for any type of weather allows photographers to continue taking pictures outdoors and actually make the weather work with, not against, them.

We have a few tips to help you plan for whatever mother nature throws at you, whether it be rain, snow, or heat.

Gear

Come prepared for any type of weather by keeping your camera safe from the elements and in the bag for as long as possible.

Rain: Make sure equipment stays dry with a camera cover, or even make your own with a resealable plastic bag.

Snow: Keep gear warm with heat packs, and wear gloves. You'll also want to bring extra batteries since the cold can drain them faster than usual.

Heat: Use an umbrella to keep your camera out of direct sunlight or even put a small towel over the top of the camera to keep it from overheating.

Portraits

When photographing people, you'll need to keep everyone comfortable in order to get a good shot, so come prepared with items to help keep everyone happy and focused on the photo shoot. It also will help to take breaks indoors when possible to avoid wearing them out.

Rain: Bring your clients a clear umbrella to pose with so they stay dry and the background of the image can still be seen.

Snow: Bring extra hand warmers and winter accessories to keep clients warm in the winter. Bundling up with hats and scarves can provide both style and comfort during a snowy session.

Heat: Bring a pocket fan and cold water. Ice water can be used to keep hydrated or poured over wrists and necks to stay cool in high temperatures.

Scenery

While it may not seem like ideal conditions, these situations can help create a unique take on a standard landscape shot.

Rain: Look for reflections in the water and experiment with long exposures to make the most of a rainy day. You also can emphasize raindrops with flash and backlighting techniques in your images.

Snow: When reading your camera's meter, be mindful that it can easily read snow as bright light. Adjust your settings to avoid getting underexposed photos.

Heat: Avoid shooting when the sun is at full strength. In summer months, take advantage of sunrise, sunset, and night photography when temperatures are cooler.

Be Cautious

While these are generally safe situations, be sure to avoid dangerous weather conditions and keep a close eye on the forecast for anything extreme.

When in doubt, stay inside and use flash or natural light from a window.

