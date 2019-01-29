Citco : First to Reach $1T AuA Milestone Through Organic Growth

The Citco Group of Companies (“Citco”), a leading provider of asset
servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry, today
announced that global assets under administration (“AuA”) have hit the
US $1 trillion mark. An important footnote to this achievement is that
the milestone was reached purely through organic growth, an industry
first amongst alternative asset service providers.
The growing drive to streamline operations is leading managers to
outsource more functions, including: front office risk reporting, middle
office treasury and collateral management, back office financial
statements, and tax and regulatory reporting. Simultaneously, growing
diversification across asset classes, moves into hybrid strategies and
the launch of a wide range of investment vehicles will continue to
translate into growing complexities for fund administration. Staying at
the forefront of these developments has been the driver of Citco‘s
investment in expanding internal talent and building out service
platform solutions, all with a view to ensure that clients have access
to the right tools in pivotal moments.
Citco’s philosophy, dubbed the ‘Citco Way’, is a commitment to
investment in the right people, and ensuring they are provided with the
means to succeed (e.g. investment in training and career management
initiatives). It also includes significant and sustained investment in
proprietary technology. Citco’s in-house team of technologists combine
expertise in developing award-winning technology products (Æxeo®
Technology, Æxeo® Investor, CitcoOne®, Citco Waterfall™, CitcoConnect)
with the latest advancements in cloud-based technology, to produce
commercially available software. In November 2018, Citco launched Æxeo®
Treasury, an inaugural “born-on-the-cloud” solution that gives
alternative fund managers a state-of-art method of managing treasury
functions through a SaaS tool running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Æxeo® Treasury enhances operational efficiencies and workflows, and
provides a secure, centralized module for treasury operations. The
combination of Citco’s commitment to service excellence and technology
results in a “Fintech+” approach, which will continue to ensure that
clients’ interaction and information assets are safe and secure.
The Citco Way has provided an edge that will allow the company to stay
at the forefront of industry innovation and provide clients with
solutions that are both efficient and scalable. Citco's growth strategy,
sustained by investment in proprietary technology, has enabled the firm
to focus on building solutions which center on the needs of its clients,
as opposed to spending time trying to integrate multiple cultures and
platforms.
“As a private company focused on servicing alternative investment firms,
and with the support of our ownership, the Smeets family – who founded
the business in 1948 – we have been able to adopt a long-term mindset
when it comes to investing in our people and proprietary technology. We
have leveraged that support to form relationships with clients that span
decades. Our ability to deliver the right solutions in support of our
clients’ businesses and investors has been of paramount importance to
our success story,” said Jay Peller, Head of Fund Services at Citco.
Peller also added, “As the regulatory framework increases in complexity,
and investors demand heightened levels of transparency from managers, we
expect our clients to increasingly rely on Citco for front-to-back
technology solutions that will allow them to focus on delivering
outsized returns for their investors.”
Citco currently operates across North America, Europe and Asia, with
specialized teams situated around the globe. Asia has been a strong
driver of growth for Citco, with AuA having grown 18% year to date
across all lines of business. The growth is a direct result of
increasing demand from Asian managers for Citco’s proprietary technology
and subject matter expertise, who are looking towards the further
institutionalization of their operations.
Citco is continually recognized and awarded as an industry leader – in
just the past 12 months they have been awarded the following:
-
HFM US Hedge Fund Services Awards Winner 2018: Best administrator -
Fund of hedge funds
-
HFM US Hedge Fund Services Awards Winner 2018: Best administrator -
Best Treasury Management Solution
-
HFM European Services Awards Winner 2018: Best administrator - over
$30bn overall
-
The Drawdown Private Equity Services Awards Winner 2018: Fund
administration (Innovation)
-
The Drawdown Private Equity Services Awards Winner 2018: Fund
administration (Technology)
About Citco Group of Companies
The Citco Group of Companies is a worldwide network of independent
financial service companies serving the world's elite hedge funds,
private equity and real estate firms, institutional banks, Global 1000
companies and high net worth individuals. Citco companies service these
sectors in their respective geographic areas by offering fund
administration, custody and fund trading, financial products and
corporate and trust planning solutions. Citco has offices in over 40
countries with more than 6,000 staff.
For more information, please visit:http://bit.ly/2RoJ2Ky
# # #
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005388/en/