Citco Integrates S3 Partners' BLACKLIGHT Technology

The Citco Group of Companies, (“Citco”), a leading provider of asset
servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry, today
announced a product partnership with S3 Partners, a leading fintech
innovator and data analytics firm, and the integration of its BLACKLIGHT
Treasury Management solution.
S3 Partners’ real-time, independent financing data prices opaque borrow
and loan markets and redefines short interest, crowding and previously
stale indicators for which the industry has had no centralized source.
BLACKLIGHT leverages these analytics along with leading technology for
better outcomes in investment process, risk management, and counterparty
relationships.
The agreement between Citco and S3 allows Citco clients to get the
benefit of BLACKLIGHT’s Financing Trade Cost Analytics (FinTCA) tools to
maximize trade, margin and collateral exposures and efficiencies. The
platform will be rolled out via Citco’s Æxeo Treasury platform.
“Our focus at Citco has always been to provide our clients with the best
technologies and services to make their lives easier. This is why we
have decided to integrate S3’s market-standard BLACKLIGHT suite of data
and technology,” said Albert Bauer, Managing Director at Citco Fund
Services (USA) Inc. “Integrating BLACKLIGHT into our existing Citco
framework enables us to provide S3’s efficient insights to best
execution, cost of margin and working capital and to monitor liquidity
alongside our new Æxeo Treasury platform. Our clients have asked for
these nuanced analytics which we can now offer via BLACKLIGHT with
single-sign-on access and virtually no operational friction.”
“We are thrilled that Citco has chosen to partner with us and recognizes
the value of our broker-neutral solutions,” said Bob Sloan, Founder of
S3 Partners. “The Citco-S3 alliance, along with our distribution via
Bloomberg, Nasdaq and Reuters, expands the reach of our technology and
data to every player type and client segment.”
About Citco Group of Companies
The Citco Group of Companies (Citco) is a leading provider of asset
servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry. With
over $1 trillion in assets under administration and 6,500 staff deployed
across 40 countries, Citco’s unique culture of innovation and
client-driven solutions has provided Citco’s clients with a trusted
partner for more than four decades. Having grown organically into one of
the largest asset servicers in the industry, Citco’s Fund Services
division offers a full suite of middle office and back office services
including, treasury and loan handling, daily NAV calculations and
investor services, corporate and legal services, regulatory and risk
reporting as well as tax and financial reporting services. Investing
heavily in innovation and technology whilst further developing its
current suite of client friendly solutions, Citco will continue as a
flagbearer for the asset servicing industry. For more information, go to www.Citco.com.
About S3 Partners
Founded in 2003, S3 Partners is a financial technology and data company.
Clients use our technology and data for better outcomes in their
investment process, risk management, counterparty relationships, and
investor relations. Like any resource, the integrity and purity of data
is defined by how it’s sourced, how and why it’s filtered, who can
access it, and how it’s interpreted. Data is only potential until you
find a way to refine it. Refining data potential into financial power is
S3’s business. Our suite of tools arms you to not just access data but
to wield it; cut through marketplace opacity and see with clarity where
opportunity lies for your business, portfolio, and the entire market.
S3’s comprehensive data integrity powers your market perception and
business intelligence so you can act with agility, on your own terms.
For more information about S3 Partners, please visit s3partners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005653/en/