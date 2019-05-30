Citco Integrates S3 Partners' BLACKLIGHT Technology

The Citco Group of Companies, (“Citco”), a leading provider of asset servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry, today announced a product partnership with S3 Partners, a leading fintech innovator and data analytics firm, and the integration of its BLACKLIGHT Treasury Management solution.

S3 Partners’ real-time, independent financing data prices opaque borrow and loan markets and redefines short interest, crowding and previously stale indicators for which the industry has had no centralized source. BLACKLIGHT leverages these analytics along with leading technology for better outcomes in investment process, risk management, and counterparty relationships.

The agreement between Citco and S3 allows Citco clients to get the benefit of BLACKLIGHT’s Financing Trade Cost Analytics (FinTCA) tools to maximize trade, margin and collateral exposures and efficiencies. The platform will be rolled out via Citco’s Æxeo Treasury platform.

“Our focus at Citco has always been to provide our clients with the best technologies and services to make their lives easier. This is why we have decided to integrate S3’s market-standard BLACKLIGHT suite of data and technology,” said Albert Bauer, Managing Director at Citco Fund Services (USA) Inc. “Integrating BLACKLIGHT into our existing Citco framework enables us to provide S3’s efficient insights to best execution, cost of margin and working capital and to monitor liquidity alongside our new Æxeo Treasury platform. Our clients have asked for these nuanced analytics which we can now offer via BLACKLIGHT with single-sign-on access and virtually no operational friction.”

“We are thrilled that Citco has chosen to partner with us and recognizes the value of our broker-neutral solutions,” said Bob Sloan, Founder of S3 Partners. “The Citco-S3 alliance, along with our distribution via Bloomberg, Nasdaq and Reuters, expands the reach of our technology and data to every player type and client segment.”

About Citco Group of Companies

The Citco Group of Companies (Citco) is a leading provider of asset servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry. With over $1 trillion in assets under administration and 6,500 staff deployed across 40 countries, Citco’s unique culture of innovation and client-driven solutions has provided Citco’s clients with a trusted partner for more than four decades. Having grown organically into one of the largest asset servicers in the industry, Citco’s Fund Services division offers a full suite of middle office and back office services including, treasury and loan handling, daily NAV calculations and investor services, corporate and legal services, regulatory and risk reporting as well as tax and financial reporting services. Investing heavily in innovation and technology whilst further developing its current suite of client friendly solutions, Citco will continue as a flagbearer for the asset servicing industry. For more information, go to www.Citco.com.

About S3 Partners

Founded in 2003, S3 Partners is a financial technology and data company. Clients use our technology and data for better outcomes in their investment process, risk management, counterparty relationships, and investor relations. Like any resource, the integrity and purity of data is defined by how it’s sourced, how and why it’s filtered, who can access it, and how it’s interpreted. Data is only potential until you find a way to refine it. Refining data potential into financial power is S3’s business. Our suite of tools arms you to not just access data but to wield it; cut through marketplace opacity and see with clarity where opportunity lies for your business, portfolio, and the entire market. S3’s comprehensive data integrity powers your market perception and business intelligence so you can act with agility, on your own terms. For more information about S3 Partners, please visit s3partners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005653/en/