Citco :'s Full-Service Solution Supports Leading Private Equity Firm in Time of Rapid Fund Growth and Strategy Diversification

The Citco Group of Companies (“Citco”), a leading provider of asset
servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry, today
confirmed its on-boarding of additional commitments from longstanding
client EQT, a leading global investment firm with more than €50 billion
in raised capital across 28 funds. The additional commitments were
driven by an increase in fund size, significant co-investment activity
and broadening of strategies. To enable this expansion, amongst other
things, Citco launched its center of excellence for Private Equity
investor services and created a dedicated team to manage integrations
and support strategic changes by clients through process enhancement
initiatives and implementation of customized technology solutions.
Citco provides a full suite of asset servicing and related solutions to
EQT’s portfolio of funds and special purpose vehicles, including
administration of around €15 billion in new capital commitments across 3
new funds closed during 2018.
The Citco full-service solution provided to EQT since 2014 covers asset
servicing, fund administration, fund accounting, corporate secretarial,
fund performance reporting, treasury and related needs across its
private equity, infrastructure, real estate, private credit, ventures
and recently-launched mid-cap public equity funds.
EQT is also an early adopter of Citco’s recently launched Æxeo Treasury,
a software-as-a-service offering, to simplify the firm’s day-to-day
banking operations and relationships. Citco’s first ‘born-in- the-cloud’
solution, Æxeo Treasury is a stand-alone tool that enables alternative
fund managers to improve operational efficiencies by centralizing their
treasury functions - including funding investments, settling OTC trades
and margin, making transfers between accounts or paying invoices – on a
secure state-of-the-art module running on Amazon Web Services.
Patrik Burnäs, Group Head of Fund Operations at EQT, said: “Citco’s
experienced staff and technology-based solutions are a seamless
extension of our own capabilities, helping EQT to deliver the
operational efficiency required to invest across asset classes and
geographies. Citco’s deep industry expertise, investments in well
working digital solutions and global reach make it an ideal partner to
support EQT’s growth and development ambitions.”
Nikolaos Perros, Head of Private Equity fund services at Citco, said:
“We are proud of our long-term relationship with EQT, which is
well-established as one of the world’s leading private equity firms.
EQT’s remarkable growth in recent years reflects a wider trend in the
industry in which the most successful players are deploying larger funds
across a broader canvas of investment opportunities globally. We at
Citco have developed the service capabilities – including people,
processes and technologies – to support the administration needs of
these mega-funds, with speed, efficiency and at scale.”
Citco will launch a white paper in Q1 2019 highlighting the growth of
global ‘mega funds’ in the alternative asset management sector,
addressing specifically the challenges of size, scale and complexity
faced by industry-leading firms as well as the potential rewards of
working with the right partner in solving those challenges. The paper
will draw on the insights and experiences of leading practitioners from
across the sector, supported by industry data and analytics. To register
your interest in receiving news about the publication, please email privateequity@citco.com.
About Citco
The Citco Group of Companies (Citco) is a leading provider of asset
servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry. With
over $1 Trillion in assets under administration and 6,500 staff deployed
across 40 countries, Citco’s unique culture of innovation and client
driven solutions has provided Citco’s clients with a trusted partner for
more than four decades. Having grown organically into one of the largest
asset servicers in the industry, Citco’s Fund Services division offers a
full suite of Middle Office and Back Office services including, treasury
and loan handling, daily NAV calculations and investor services,
corporate and legal services, regulatory and risk reporting as well as
tax and financial reporting services. Investing heavily in innovation
and technology whilst further developing its current suite of client
friendly solutions, Citco will continue into the future as a flagbearer
for the asset servicing industry.
