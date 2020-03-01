Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Citgo, Aruba reach deal to transfer control of refinery to island government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 09:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Citgo Petroleum Corporation headquarters are pictured in Houston

U.S. refiner Citgo has reached an agreement with Aruba to transfer control of the San Nicolas refinery to the island's government, Citgo said late on Saturday, after the two parties last year suspended a contract to overhaul the facility.

Citgo, a unit of Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela [PDVSA.UL], has been under the control of the South American country's opposition for more than a year after Washington slapped sanctions on PDVSA in a bid to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

That transition left the future of the 209,000 barrel-per-day refinery uncertain. Citgo and Aruba in 2016 reached a 25-year, $685 million deal to refurbish and reopen the facility, which had been idled since 2012, but little progress has been made.

Citgo in a statement said the transfer agreement was the first step in a process that would result in the Aruba government taking full control of the refinery by March 16, following approval by the island's parliament.

Aruba's government has said it is looking for outside candidates to take over the refinery.

Citgo Petroleum Corporation, a separate entity, would continue to supply fuel to the island's airport and gas stations, Citgo said.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.53% 50.1 Delayed Quote.-19.03%
WTI -3.29% 45.26 Delayed Quote.-21.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:15aImmigration Is Helping Shield Canada From Global Slowdown
DJ
09:48aSwitzerland files criminal complaint over Crypto spying scandal
RE
09:31aCitgo, Aruba reach deal to transfer control of refinery to island government
RE
08:25aPutin says Russia can handle oil slide but hints at OPEC cooperation
RE
08:15aShell's Bonga oilfield in Nigeria to undergo maintenance - spokesman
RE
08:08aEgypt's Suez Canal revenues at $458.2 million in Feb
RE
07:54aIrish central bank chief urges more weight for housing in euro zone inflation - FT
RE
07:47aOPEC could deepen oil supply cuts with or without Russia - sources
RE
07:15aDeepening Rout in Commodities Stokes Fears About World Economy
DJ
07:15aCoronavirus Is Different. Almost No Company Is Safe.
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin says Russia can handle oil slide but hints at OPEC cooperation
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : As Coronavirus Hits China's Car Sales, Auto Makers Take Show Online
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares hit lowest since IPO, down over 2%
4APPLE INC. : Samsung and LG Innotek close South Korea plants after confirmed virus cases
5S&P 500 : Deepening Rout in Commodities Stokes Fears About World Economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group