Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Citi names veteran Rizvi as APAC corporate banking head: memo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 12:18am EDT
The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

Citigroup Inc has named veteran banker Kaleem Rizvi as its Asia Pacific head of the corporate banking business, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

Rizvi, who joined Citi in Pakistan in 1996, will replace Gerald Keefe, who was in February promoted to a global role in its treasury and trade solutions business unit, said the memo sent to bank staff.

He will be based in Hong Kong in his current role that will be effective May 1, the memo said. Rizvi is the corporate and investment banking head for the Andean, Central American and Caribbean cluster.

The memo also announced the appointment of Christie Chang as Citi's Asia Pacific corporate banking chairman, in addition to her current roles as head of Taiwan banking, capital markets and advisory, and president of Citibank Taiwan Ltd.

A spokesman for the bank confirmed the content of the memo.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:54aICCT INTERNATIONAL COUNCIL ON CLEAN TRANSPORTATI : In-use NOx emissions and compliance evaluation for modern heavy-duty vehicles in Europe and the United States
PU
12:53aPandemic slams Asia's factories, activity hits financial-crisis lows
RE
12:27aSoutheast Asia stocks slump on U.S.-China tensions over coronavirus
RE
12:25aMalaysia's Trade Surplus Narrowed in March
DJ
12:24aIndonesia's inflation rate slowed more than expected in April
RE
12:18aCITI NAMES VETERAN RIZVI AS APAC CORPORATE BANKING HEAD : memo
RE
12:16aRich nations must make pandemic recovery plans green - global investors
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aWORLD BANK : COVID-19 Support to Europe and Central Asia from World Bank Tops $1.4 Billion, as Anna Bjerde Becomes Regional Vice President
PU
12:15aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Indicative Auction Calendar for the Term Deposit Facility for Q2 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Shares of Australia's Afterpay soar after the big reveal of Tencent as a shareholde..
2RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Indian Tech, Telecom Fir..
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : France's Total looks to expand in Australia selling power
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : India's Reliance sells $750 million stake in digital unit to Silver Lake
5LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : LYNAS : Rare earths producer Lynas to restart Malaysia plant at 70% production rat..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group