Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Citi receives China fund custody licence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 10:58pm EDT
The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

A Citigroup China unit has received a domestic fund custody licence from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the bank said on Wednesday, the latest foreign financial firm to expand its presence in mainland China.

Citi is the first U.S. bank to receive such a licence, which will allow it to hold securities for safekeeping on behalf of mutual funds and private funds domiciled in China, once it has passed an onsite inspection.

Despite Sino-U.S. political tensions, several U.S. asset managers are expanding their presence in China, after foreign ownership restrictions were scrapped earlier this year.

BlackRock last week became the first global asset manager to win regulatory approval to set up a mutual fund unit in China, and Vanguard Group announced it would shift its Asian headquarters to Shanghai and close its Hong Kong and Japan operations.

"As international fund managers, securities firms, and insurance companies set up in China, we believe they will want a trusted service provider to help them mitigate risks and reduce costs," David Russell, Citi's APAC Head of Securities Services, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.35% 596.24 Delayed Quote.18.20%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.16% 51.2 Delayed Quote.-35.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aAustralia records worst economic slump as pandemic ends golden run
RE
12:17aExxon weighs global job cuts after unveiling Australian lay-off plan
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:08aExxon weighs global job cuts after unveiling Australian lay-off plan
RE
12:07aSuga as Japan's next premier may be tough partner for BOJ
RE
09/02Adnoc says to retain 51% stake, maintain full ownership and control over real estate, social infrastructure assets
RE
09/02ADNOC signs $5.5 bln real estate deal with Apollo-led consortium
RE
09/02Deal will result in upfront proceeds of $2.7 bln to adnoc, expected to close before year-end, adnoc says
RE
09/02Investment to leverage rental income streams from select adnoc real estate assets, adnoc says
RE
09/02Apollo-led consortium to acquire 49% stake in abu dhabi property leasing holding company, adnoc says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC : STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Stephen Bird appointed as Chief Executive
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 million Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4GSX TECHEDU INC. : GSX TECHEDU : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
5GOLD : Gold dips as solid U.S. economic data lifts dollar
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group