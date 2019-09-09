Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Citi's Atiq Rehman appointed head of EMEA emerging markets business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 08:47am EDT
The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

DUBAI (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has appointed Atiq Rehman, currently Middle East and Africa head at the U.S. bank, as the head of the newly created EMEA Emerging Markets Cluster, according to an internal email sent on Monday and seen by Reuters.

The new cluster will consist of three sub-clusters: Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), and Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan (TRUK).

"Atiq is one of our most experienced leaders, and the ideal candidate to harness the opportunities in the emerging markets by ensuring that we have the right team in place," the email said.

Citi is expanding in the United Arab Emirates and in neighboring Saudi Arabia where it is considering seeking a full banking license to capitalize on Saudi economic reforms.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.56% 65.97 Delayed Quote.26.72%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.43% 65.4517 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.73% 5.7247 Delayed Quote.8.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:01aClimate groups call for SUVs to be banned
RE
09:01aTMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - August 2019
AQ
09:00aU.S. Treasury chief weighing next steps amid French tax spat
RE
08:57aHuawei feels no big impact from Czech, Polish security fears
RE
08:57aGEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY : Fulbright-National Geographic Storytelling Fellowship Goes to Surfing Alumna
PU
08:57aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rise As Investors Look Past Weak China Data, Focus On Potential Stimulus
DJ
08:47aCiti's Atiq Rehman appointed head of EMEA emerging markets business
RE
08:47aRed Cat Partners with GoChain for Blockchain-Based Drone Data Storage, Analytics, and Services Platform
GL
08:45aTreasury's Mnuchin sees positive U.S. growth as China talks loom
RE
08:37aElliott urges AT&T to sell assets, questions Time Warner deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3Air France-KLM shares slump on Aigle Azur rescue fears
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group