Citi says 10-year bull market "old, but not dead"

Citi's outlook, entitled "Bull Market: Old, But Not Dead" and released on Thursday, comes after global stock markets took a beating this week amid signs of a slowdown in U.S. economic growth and as weak earnings fan fears that trade tensions could push the global economy into a recession.

Equities have lost more than $1.2 trillion (£975.85 billion) in market value so far this week, according to Refinitiv DataStream.

Citi equity strategists, however, say they expect central banks will continue to respond to slowing economies in 2020, as they have done this year, and U.S. equities will lead the way higher as a result.

They acknowledge the risk of earnings downgrades, saying growth estimates of 10% by several analysts and strategists are too high.

"Downgrades are unhelpful, although not fatal for stock markets," Citi equity strategists said, adding that Europe and emerging markets were "most vulnerable" to downgrades.

"Since 1989, analysts' first global EPS (earnings per share) forecast has been too high ..., but in 15 of those (21 years, including 2019) global equities still rose."

