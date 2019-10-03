Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Citi says 10-year bull market "old, but not dead"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Citi says it is too early to call the end of the current 10-year bull market and expects global equities to rise by another 9% by the end of 2020, although it warns the threat of recession is the biggest risk facing markets.

Citi's outlook, entitled "Bull Market: Old, But Not Dead" and released on Thursday, comes after global stock markets took a beating this week amid signs of a slowdown in U.S. economic growth and as weak earnings fan fears that trade tensions could push the global economy into a recession.

Equities have lost more than $1.2 trillion (£975.85 billion) in market value so far this week, according to Refinitiv DataStream.

Citi equity strategists, however, say they expect central banks will continue to respond to slowing economies in 2020, as they have done this year, and U.S. equities will lead the way higher as a result.

They acknowledge the risk of earnings downgrades, saying growth estimates of 10% by several analysts and strategists are too high.

"Downgrades are unhelpful, although not fatal for stock markets," Citi equity strategists said, adding that Europe and emerging markets were "most vulnerable" to downgrades.

"Since 1989, analysts' first global EPS (earnings per share) forecast has been too high ..., but in 15 of those (21 years, including 2019) global equities still rose."

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Josephine Mason and Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52pNORTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE DIVISION OF : Area Census Office Hosts Grand Opening
PU
04:51pFinancials Flat As Traders Hedge On Rate Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:48pHealth Care Up Amid Strong Biotech IPOs -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:44pIndustrials Up, But Remain Lower On Week Amid Growth Concerns -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:43pDELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. EQUITIES WOULD DRIVE BUSINESS ELSEWHERE : NYSE head
RE
04:42pCiti says 10-year bull market "old, but not dead"
RE
04:42pGlobal stocks crawl up slightly as weak U.S. data spurs hopes of Fed rate cut
RE
04:42pIBT INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS : Mass. Teamsters on Strike at Republic Services Extend Picket Lines to Seattle
PU
04:39pBank of Japan's Wakatabe says central bank ready to act as appropriate
RE
04:33pGlobal stocks crawl up slightly as weak U.S. data spurs hopes of Fed rate cut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
4AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
5INNATE PHARMA : INNATE PHARMA : announces publication of a review article in Nature

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group