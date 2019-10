"The UK’s proposals seem to fall foul of established EU red lines," Citi said. "We think the prospects for a deal continue to look weak.

"If a deal is not forthcoming, we expect an extension to be secured and a general election to follow subsequently," Citi said. "Putting forward new plans at such a late stage, and on a ‘take it or leave it’ basis, sets up a clear blame-game in the event of an extension and a general election."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)