Citibank : Named “Best Bank for High-Net-Worth Families” by Kiplinger's for Third-Straight Year

Citigold Offering Highlighted in Kiplinger’s Third-Annual “Best Bank for You” Edition

For the third consecutive year, Citibank has been named “Best Bank for High-Net-Worth Families” by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, which cited the “unique and abundant perks” available to Citigold clients.

Kiplinger’s third-annual edition of “The Best Bank for You” highlights national, regional and Internet banks, as well as credit unions. The magazine also selects standout institutions in five personalized categories: No-Fee-No-Fuss, Retirees, Families with Students, Frequent Travelers and High-Net-Worth Families.

“Over the past three years, we set out to reimagine our Citigold offering with a renewed focus on enhancing our dedicated wealth advisor teams, while redefining modern client spaces, launching new digital capabilities and expanding unique benefits and experiences,” said John Cummings, Head of U.S. Consumer Wealth Management, Citi. “Being recognized by Kiplinger’s as the Best Bank for High-Net-Worth Families for a third-straight year affirms we are building a high tech, high touch relationship with our clients.”

Kiplinger’s highlighted a number of benefits available to Citigold clients, including:

A dedicated relationship manager and financial advisor team

Reimbursement for all out-of-network ATM surcharges worldwide

Waived foreign-transaction fees on debit card transactions

Access to more than 100 Citigold lounges worldwide

Foreign currency delivery to home, office or a nearby bank branch

Experiential perks with top chefs, artists and athletes

Complimentary admission or discounts at select museums and cultural institutions

This year, Citi has introduced a range of new offerings, including Citi Wealth Advisor, a digital financial planning solution that helps Citigold clients create personalized financial roadmaps for major financial moments such as retirement, college and more, as well as commission-free trading for ETFs and new-issue U.S. Treasury purchases.

For a full list of Kiplinger’s top banks and credit unions, click here.

Citigold provides comprehensive wealth management that combines banking, investing and lifestyle. A Citigold relationship, available to clients with qualifying balances of $200,000 and above, has a breadth of benefits, including a Citigold Concierge, world-class investment capabilities, preferred pricing and a dedicated coverage team comprised of a Citigold Relationship Manager and a Citi Personal Wealth Management Financial Advisor. Explore the benefits of Citigold here.

